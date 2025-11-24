In recent days, officials from OLAF, the European Union’s anti-fraud office, carried out on-site inspections at the premises of Information Society S.A. and the General Secretariat for Information Systems in Athens.

The visit was part of an investigation into complaints submitted to EU authorities concerning public procurement procedures and major IT tenders in Greece. Their presence fueled speculation in the capital at a moment when other corruption scandals are already dominating public debate.

The complaints at the center of the investigation have also been forwarded to the Greek government, which ordered a preliminary internal review earlier in the summer. According to government sources, that initial inquiry did not identify any wrongdoing.

EU inspectors focused particularly on ESIDIS, Greece’s National Electronic Public Procurement System—the digital platform used for all public-sector procurement. Information Society S.A., the agency responsible for developing ESIDIS, confirmed the inspection. Between 2023 and mid-2025, at least two complaints concerning ESIDIS-related projects were filed by the same company: European Dynamics, an international IT firm.

The first complaint, submitted in late 2023, alleges that the company’s electronic bid for an upgraded ESIDIS platform was illegally accessed before the tender process concluded. The complainant claims that details of its bid were leaked, allowing a rival to undercut its offer and win the €44-million project, later awarded for €10 million. The allegation is based on an automated system notification that reportedly arrived prematurely—seen as evidence of unauthorized access.

A second complaint, filed in June 2025, concerns a 2024 tender for a new customs IT system. This contract was also awarded to the same rival company. European Dynamics again claims its bid file was opened before the official deadline, citing early automated notifications as proof of premature access.

Greek authorities say the 2025 complaint was forwarded to all responsible agencies, which were asked to provide written responses. The General Secretariat for Information Systems stated in July that no system malfunction had been detected and that automated notifications were consistent with standard procedures.