The European Court of Auditors (ECA) has launched a targeted review of the European Union’s anti-fraud framework at a moment when demands for transparency in the use of public funds are intensifying across the bloc. With large financial flows tied to recovery and resilience programs still being deployed, the European Commission is simultaneously reassessing the EU’s wider system for preventing, detecting and responding to fraud. The ECA’s special report, due for publication in December, is expected to offer a detailed assessment of how effectively EU institutions protect the Union’s financial interests and hold beneficiaries accountable.

Fraud involving EU funds — along with related crimes such as bribery, embezzlement and money-laundering — represents a direct threat to the EU budget and undermines public confidence in European governance. Ensuring proper safeguards is therefore seen as essential, not only to prevent financial loss but also to reinforce institutional credibility at a time of heightened political scrutiny. Europe’s current enforcement ecosystem relies on coordination between the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), Eurojust and Europol, each with distinct roles in criminal and administrative investigations.

Recent developments in Greece illustrate the stakes. Investigations revealed a multi-year scheme in which false land-use declarations and fraudulent leasing arrangements enabled the illicit diversion of EU agricultural subsidies. In some cases, payments were reportedly claimed for land in protected environmental zones. According to public disclosures, certain domestic officials failed to intervene or actively concealed the problem, fostering a culture of impunity that allowed the practices to continue for years. The case drew sharp attention in Brussels, underscoring how weak oversight at national level can compromise EU funds and reinforcing arguments for closer cooperation between national agencies and European bodies such as EPPO and OLAF to ensure that subsidies reach legitimate recipients.

The ECA’s inquiry will examine the clarity of mandates across the EU’s anti-fraud institutions and the quality of their cooperation, with a particular focus on how EPPO and OLAF exchange information before and during investigations. The auditors aim to determine whether these arrangements are robust enough to tackle complex and often cross-border fraud cases — an increasingly common challenge in a highly integrated funding environment.

The review will also assess the European Commission’s supervisory role, especially its capacity to intervene swiftly when fraud is detected and to recover misappropriated funds efficiently.