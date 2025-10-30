The Dispute Resolution Directorate (DRD) of Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) reported an increase in pending cases during August, reflecting ongoing pressure on the country’s tax dispute system.

By the end of the month, outstanding cases had risen to 5,271 from 4,977 at the beginning. Most of these involve administrative appeals filed by taxpayers contesting decisions of the tax administration, while a smaller number concern requests to suspend payment of 50% of disputed tax liabilities.

In August alone, 495 new cases were filed with the Directorate, including 476 administrative appeals and 19 suspension requests. During the same period, 181 cases were resolved. Of these, 18 appeals were accepted—either in full or in part—while 161 were rejected, leaving the acceptance rate at around 11%.

All cases processed during the month were handled within the legally mandated time frame, resulting in a 100% on-time completion rate. No new property tax (ENFIA) appeals were recorded, and 20 payment suspension requests expired automatically without explicit approval or rejection.

The data indicate that the proportion of accepted appeals has remained stable at 11%, continuing a trend that shows most taxpayer challenges are unsuccessful. The increase in pending cases suggests that new appeals are being filed at a faster pace than the Directorate can resolve them.

The DRD plays a key role in Greece’s tax administration system, offering taxpayers the chance to resolve disputes through administrative channels before turning to the courts. This process aims to reduce the burden on administrative courts and promote faster, more transparent decisions.

Although no cases escalated to the courts in August, cumulative figures show that about 40% of the DRD’s decisions are ultimately appealed before administrative judges. This highlights a significant level of taxpayer dissatisfaction with the Directorate’s rulings.