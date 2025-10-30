Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has released new data showing that, despite an overall improvement in tax compliance, a significant share of taxpayers continues to fall behind on their obligations.

As of the end of August, around 18 percent of taxpayers had not paid their taxes on time, leaving the country’s overall compliance rate at just over 82 percent.

The data show that payments of Value Added Tax (VAT) remain the most substantial source of revenue, with timely payments amounting to €11.38 billion out of €13.9 billion owed. This means that roughly €2.5 billion in VAT payments were overdue, translating to a compliance rate of 81.86 percent — or about one in five taxpayers missing the payment deadline.

Personal income tax compliance was even lower, with on-time payments reaching €1.95 billion out of a total €2.65 billion due, a rate of 73.54 percent. This leaves more than €650 million in unpaid taxes. Corporate taxpayers performed better, however, with nearly 90 percent of obligations settled on time and about €460 million still outstanding.

Property taxes also saw notable delays. Out of €1.61 billion in total obligations, €1.25 billion was paid on time, leaving around €350 million overdue. The on-time payment rate for the property tax, known as ENFIA, stood at 78.16 percent, indicating that nearly one in four property owners missed the deadline.

Overall, AADE’s figures point to a tax system that has made progress in ensuring timely payments but still faces persistent compliance gaps. While the majority of taxpayers are keeping up with their obligations, the fact that nearly one in five euros of tax revenue remains unpaid highlights ongoing challenges in enforcement and financial discipline within the Greek economy.