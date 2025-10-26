The Hellenic Navy Band, the City of Athens Philharmonic, and the ERT Choir accompanied Savvopoulos to his final resting place, filling the streets with the sound of his own songs — “Ode to Georgios Karaiskakis,” “Synnefoula,” “Don’t Talk About Love Any More,” and “Let the Dances Last.”

Athens bid farewell on Saturday to Dionysis Savvopoulos, the legendary singer-songwriter who defined generations of Greek music and thought. From early morning, crowds gathered at the Metropolitan Cathedral, where his body lay in state before a solemn procession made its way on foot to the First Cemetery of Athens.

The farewell was as musical as it was emotional. The Hellenic Navy Band, the City of Athens Philharmonic, and the ERT Choir accompanied Savvopoulos to his final resting place, filling the streets with the sound of his own songs — “Ode to Georgios Karaiskakis,” “Synnefoula,” “Don’t Talk About Love Any More,” and “Let the Dances Last.”

The service brought together politicians, artists, and ordinary citizens united in grief and gratitude. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described Savvopoulos as “a man whose work carried a message of unity and personal responsibility.” He added that the artist “walked in step with the country’s life, giving us joy in difficult times and warnings in moments of danger — always independent, never captive to dogma.”

Former President Katerina Sakellaropoulou spoke of his courage and integrity: “You did not bend under the junta. You moved from triumph to criticism but always stood tall — with Aspa, your constant light, beside you.” She called him “a poet of identity and contradiction, who sang both for Greece’s history and its small, personal stories.”

Among the artists who spoke, singer Dimitra Galani said tearfully: “Your work will always be alive, forever new, forever ours. But you will be missed — because your words were the brightest path in my life.”

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Singer-songwriter Alkinoos Ioannidis paid tribute to his “childhood hero,” calling Savvopoulos “a strict teacher in a jester’s clothes — a conservative with a revolutionary heart.” He continued: “Without you, our music would be different — and so would we. You told us, ‘Write your songs and sing them,’ and by doing so, you set us free.”

Actor and director Stamatis Fasoulis added a more intimate note: “People say Greek music is poorer without you. Wrong. You leave it richer than ever — rich with life. You never just sang about art. You sang about life itself.”

Savvopoulos, born in Thessaloniki in 1939, transformed Greek popular music by blending rock, folk, and political reflection into something entirely his own. Through decades of creative reinvention — and often controversy — he became both a chronicler and a conscience of modern Greece.

As the funeral procession reached the cemetery, the City of Athens Philharmonic played “Let the Dances Last,” his anthem to joy and endurance. The crowd joined in softly, singing a final chorus for the man who had spent his life teaching Greece how to listen — and how to keep dancing.