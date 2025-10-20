Across Europe, Greece will become even more accessible next year thanks to several new and expanded routes.

The year 2026 is expected to be a landmark for Greek tourism, as leading international airlines expand their presence with new routes, increased flight frequencies, and longer operating seasons. Athens, through Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, will continue to serve as the country’s main gateway, while new connections to the United States, Asia, and Europe are set to make Greece more accessible than ever. These developments highlight the country’s growing global appeal and underline its strategic importance as a destination for both leisure and business travelers.

American Airlines will play a key role in strengthening transatlantic links with the launch of a new direct flight between Athens and Dallas/Fort Worth, its largest hub in the United States, in May 2026. This follows the introduction of the Athens–Charlotte route this summer, which will return next year alongside existing flights to Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia. The expanded network reflects the continued growth in demand from American travelers and solidifies Athens as a major European entry point for visitors from North America.

Greece will also see its first-ever direct air connections with India in 2026. Aegean Airlines plans to begin non-stop flights to New Delhi and Mumbai in March, using its new long-range Airbus A321neo XLR aircraft. The addition of these routes represents a carefully planned move into a promising new market, aimed at attracting high-spending travelers seeking a premium travel experience. Complementing this expansion, India’s IndiGo will launch six weekly flights to Athens from both New Delhi and Mumbai starting in January, marking a significant step in strengthening air travel between the two countries.

Across Europe, Greece will become even more accessible next year thanks to several new and expanded routes. EasyJet will introduce direct flights from Amsterdam and Bristol to Thessaloniki, with two services per week from each city. The Amsterdam route is scheduled to start in late March, followed by the Bristol service on June 27. With these additions, easyJet’s Thessaloniki network will grow to seven destinations across five European countries, enhancing connectivity to one of northern Greece’s key urban centers.

Regional airports will also benefit from increased international attention. Jet2 will launch weekly flights from the United Kingdom to Chania, Crete, beginning May 26, 2026, operating every Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ukrainian carrier SkyUp plans to expand its summer network from Chisinau, Moldova, to include flights to Athens, Thessaloniki, Crete, Corfu, Rhodes, and Zakynthos.