The four private universities—authorized earlier this year under a landmark reform allowing non-state institutions to operate alongside public ones—had submitted 28 degree programs in total for accreditation, with the goal of beginning operations in the current academic year. The newly approved programs include English Philology, Psychology, Biology, Pharmacy, International Relations, and Business Administration.

Greece’s National Authority for Higher Education (HAHE) has approved the first 16 academic programs submitted by the country’s newly established non-state universities, marking a significant step toward the launch of private higher education institutions in Greece for the first time.

The four private universities—authorized earlier this year under a landmark reform allowing non-state institutions to operate alongside public ones—had submitted 28 degree programs in total for accreditation, with the goal of beginning operations in the current academic year. The newly approved programs include English Philology, Psychology, Biology, Pharmacy, International Relations, and Business Administration.

However, 12 additional programs remain under review, including all three Law degrees and one of two proposed Medical programs. The evaluation of these will be completed at the end of October, pushing the likely start date for classes to November. University representatives have expressed frustration at the delay, arguing that it hampers their ability to launch on schedule, while HAHE officials maintain that the review process must remain rigorous and thorough.

Each program undergoes assessment by a team of three or four independent experts—mainly Greek academics based abroad—along with representatives from professional associations where applicable, such as the Athens Bar Association for Law or the Medical Association for Medicine. These teams review curriculum structure, faculty qualifications, and compliance with European standards for credit allocation (ECTS), which ensure degree comparability and professional recognition across the European Higher Education Area.

According to sources, some evaluators raised concerns over staffing levels and academic qualifications, while others questioned how closely the programs align with EU standards. Tension has also emerged over the Law programs, as Greece’s legal community, particularly the bar associations, has long opposed the creation of new law schools. HAHE has denied reports of any formal negative recommendations, though one evaluator representing the Athens Bar Association reportedly expressed dissent.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Despite the current delays, HAHE officials insist the timeline remains within acceptable bounds and that due diligence is essential to safeguard academic quality. They have also requested that, beginning in 2026, future evaluations for new non-state university applications start earlier in the year to avoid similar time pressures.