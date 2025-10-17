In 2023, Greece threw away more than 2.09 million tons of food.

Greece ranks among Europe’s top food wasters, with each resident discarding an average of 201 kilograms of food annually, according to Eurostat’s latest data. The country holds the third-worst position in the European Union, behind Cyprus and Denmark, even as the cost of living continues to climb and households face growing financial strain.

In 2023, Greece threw away more than 2.09 million tons of food. Nearly half of that waste — around 44 percent — came from households, while the rest was generated by food production, processing, retail, and the restaurant sector. Despite a slight improvement compared to 2020, when per capita waste stood at 191 kilograms, the overall volume remains alarmingly high.

Although the data suggests some growing awareness, much of the reduction in waste is attributed to economic pressure rather than environmental consciousness. Rising prices have pushed households to be more cautious — cooking smaller portions, storing leftovers, and managing food supplies more carefully.

The lack of effective policy measures remains a major barrier to progress. Unlike other European countries, Greece offers no tax incentives for food donations and imposes no penalties, such as landfill fees, for food disposal. Without financial encouragement or deterrents, businesses have little motivation to reduce or repurpose surplus food.

Food waste is not only a Greek problem but a European one. The EU has committed to legally binding targets to significantly cut waste by 2030, and new measures are expected to be introduced in the coming years to accelerate progress. In Greece, public campaigns and educational initiatives have begun to address the issue, especially in schools, yet awareness and consistent action remain limited.