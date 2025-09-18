A new digital platform designed to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism has been unveiled in Greece, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to modernize financial oversight.

The system was presented at the 89th Thessaloniki International Fair and is part of Greece’s broader digital transformation drive, supported by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Developed by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Governance, the platform consolidates vast amounts of data—nearly 4,000 fields—into a central database accessible to supervisory and auditing bodies.

Officials emphasize that it not only ensures full protection of personal data but also, for the first time, provides an automated system for retrieving information directly from banks, regulators, and other competent authorities.

Dimosthenis Anagnostopoulos, head of the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance, described the platform as a breakthrough that offers greater accuracy and transparency. Its development was made possible through the cooperation of financial institutions under the supervision of the Bank of Greece.

The project was introduced during a panel hosted by the General Secretariat for Economic Policy and Strategy, with contributions from senior figures including Giorgos Christopoulos, Secretary General of Economic Policy, Charalambos Vourliotis, head of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, Vasiliki Lazarakou, chair of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, and representatives from both the Bank of Greece and the Anti-Money Laundering Authority.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Speakers underscored that the platform represents a model of best practice in digital governance, offering solutions to long-standing challenges while boosting public and institutional trust. They framed it as evidence that Greece is moving swiftly and decisively toward digital transformation in the service of the public interest.