“I Want to Quit”: Half of Greek Nurses Consider Leaving Due to Workplace Conditions

A recent study from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens has uncovered deeply troubling evidence about the prevalence of psychological manipulation, or gaslighting, in Greek hospitals.

The research shows that nearly two out of three nurses—65 percent—report experiencing high levels of gaslighting from their supervisors. At the same time, half of those surveyed said they were considering leaving their current jobs or even abandoning the profession altogether, raising serious concerns about both staff well-being and the sustainability of healthcare services.

The average age of the nurses who took part in the study was 37.7 years, with an average of 13.7 years of professional experience. Despite their years of service, many described working in environments marked by psychological manipulation that eroded their confidence and sense of professional security. The researchers emphasized that the greater the level of gaslighting a nurse endured, the higher the likelihood of burnout. Indeed, 66 percent of respondents reported experiencing significant professional exhaustion.

Gaslighting, while distinct from workplace bullying, mobbing, or sexual harassment, is increasingly being recognized as a serious form of abuse that can undermine both mental and physical health. It often manifests as persistent denial of reality, invalidation of experiences, or subtle forms of manipulation that leave victims doubting themselves. The study’s authors stress that this toxic dynamic between nurses and their supervisors is not just a matter of strained workplace relations but a factor that has profound consequences for staff retention and the quality of care provided to patients.

Recognizing the need for reliable tools to measure this phenomenon, the university developed and validated the “Gaslighting at Work Scale,” the first of its kind internationally. This instrument allows researchers to quantify the extent of psychological manipulation in the workplace and to link it with outcomes such as burnout and job turnover. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Healthcare under the title “Workplace Gaslighting Is Associated with Nurses’ Job Burnout and Turnover Intention in Greece,” marks the first time the scale has been used in practice.

The research was carried out by Associate Professor Petros Galanis, Assistant Professor Ioannis Moisoglou, teaching staff member Olympia Konstantakopoulou, and doctoral candidate Aglaia Katsiroumpa. Their findings point to the urgent need for targeted strategies to combat workplace gaslighting and create healthier working environments. As they argue, a harmonious relationship between nurses and their supervisors is essential not only for protecting healthcare professionals but also for fostering a productive workplace that ensures high-quality patient care.

