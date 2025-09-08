Games
Mitsotakis Rejects Succession Rumors, Rules Out Snap Elections

Kyriakos Mitsotakis dismissed speculation about resignation and early elections, reassuring both the public and his party that he will complete his term, while for the first time leaving open the possibility of post-election coalition governments.

During his traditional press conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair on Sunday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis moved to quash mounting speculation about his political future. He dismissed talk of a leadership handover, the so-called ‘succession ring,’ and rumors of early elections. The carefully staged appearance was designed to reassure both his party and the broader public that he has no plans to relinquish power before completing his term.

Mitsotakis did, however, leave himself some room for maneuver. For the first time, he refrained from ruling out post-election coalitions, a shift widely read as an attempt to convince voters that a third ballot for his conservative New Democracy party would not necessarily lead to political deadlock. Although his stated goal remains an outright majority, he appeared to acknowledge that with current polling numbers, many voters see that as unrealistic.

On the question of electoral law, his response was notably ambiguous. “I have no intention of changing the electoral law,” he said, a phrase that stopped short of an absolute commitment and suggested that revisions could remain an option further down the line. Asked again about coalition scenarios, he stressed that the decision ultimately rests with the electorate: “No one can predict the balance of power in 2027. It will be up to the people to decide whether they want a single-party government or a coalition.”

Mitsotakis also differentiated sharply between his political rivals. Toward PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis, he adopted a conciliatory tone, while unleashing a fierce attack on Alexis Tsipras, accusing the former prime minister of attempting a political “rebranding” with the support of “golden sponsors.” The remark was widely interpreted as a pointed reference to media and shipping magnate Vangelis Marinakis and other business interests.

The prime minister dismissed speculation about succession plans, calling them “absurdities” fueled by vested interests. “Do you really think a sitting prime minister—leading by more than 10 points over the second party—would start such a discussion? Let’s be serious,” he said. He also ruled out snap elections altogether, insisting he would serve out his full term: “Under no circumstances do I foresee early elections. I have strong parliamentary support and will see out the four years.”

As for whether he will seek a third mandate, Mitsotakis projected moderation. “I’m not that old. I’ve never hidden my wish for a third term. But it’s not an obsession. If it comes, it comes,” he remarked. For party insiders, another notable moment came when he shut down speculation about the possible return of his nephew and former aide Grigoris Dimitriadis, signaling definitively that he would not be brought back into the spotlight.

Mitsotakis also took aim at reports that former prime minister Antonis Samaras may launch a new right-wing party. Without naming him directly, he sought to defuse the possibility while making clear that New Democracy remains the only political force capable of governing Greece. “The bigger picture is that New Democracy is the only political force that can support the country. I believe that logic will prevail,” he concluded.

