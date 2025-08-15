Greece Tightens Drinking Water Rules with Mandatory Risk Checks on Domestic Networks

Monitoring procedures are also being overhauled, with more regular sampling and testing for substances identified on the European Union’s watch lists.

Greece has introduced a sweeping set of new rules to strengthen the safety of its drinking water, placing domestic water networks under mandatory risk assessments for the first time. The measures, published in the Government Gazette as a new Joint Ministerial Decision, amend the country’s water quality regulations to align with EU Directive 2020/2184 and respond to recent warnings from the European Commission.

The reform requires both public and private facilities to assess the risks within their internal water supply systems, with a particular focus on hazards such as Legionella bacteria and lead contamination. Regional Environmental Health Services, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, will conduct broad evaluations and targeted monitoring in locations where risks are identified. Certain “priority installations,” deemed more vulnerable, will be subject to more frequent inspections and tighter preventive measures.

When potential dangers or excessive contamination levels are found, authorities will be required to act—either by eliminating the source of the problem or reducing its impact. For Legionella, at least the priority installations will need to adopt stricter safeguards, while for lead, the replacement of toxic metal components will be mandated where possible. The rules also bring in training requirements for plumbers and other professionals to ensure technical standards for safe drinking water are consistently met.

Monitoring procedures are also being overhauled, with more regular sampling and testing for substances identified on the European Union’s watch lists. The frequency of checks will depend on how much water a network supplies, with minimum sampling requirements for Legionella and reduced sampling permitted for other monitored substances if no breaches are detected over time.

Another significant change is the obligation for water suppliers to provide more transparency to consumers. At least once a year, households will receive—either with their water bill or through digital platforms—detailed information on water quality, pricing, consumption, and how their usage compares with the national average. They will also be given an online link to access full data.

The decision further integrates risk assessments into the licensing or operational notification process for priority installations. Non-compliance could lead to administrative penalties, and risk reports will be collected and reviewed by Environmental Health Services before being forwarded to the Ministry of Health.