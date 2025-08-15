Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Tightens Drinking Water Rules with Mandatory Risk Checks on Domestic Networks

Greece Tightens Drinking Water Rules with Mandatory Risk Checks on Domestic Networks Φωτογραφία: Unsplash
Monitoring procedures are also being overhauled, with more regular sampling and testing for substances identified on the European Union’s watch lists.

Greece has introduced a sweeping set of new rules to strengthen the safety of its drinking water, placing domestic water networks under mandatory risk assessments for the first time. The measures, published in the Government Gazette as a new Joint Ministerial Decision, amend the country’s water quality regulations to align with EU Directive 2020/2184 and respond to recent warnings from the European Commission.

The reform requires both public and private facilities to assess the risks within their internal water supply systems, with a particular focus on hazards such as Legionella bacteria and lead contamination. Regional Environmental Health Services, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, will conduct broad evaluations and targeted monitoring in locations where risks are identified. Certain “priority installations,” deemed more vulnerable, will be subject to more frequent inspections and tighter preventive measures.

When potential dangers or excessive contamination levels are found, authorities will be required to act—either by eliminating the source of the problem or reducing its impact. For Legionella, at least the priority installations will need to adopt stricter safeguards, while for lead, the replacement of toxic metal components will be mandated where possible. The rules also bring in training requirements for plumbers and other professionals to ensure technical standards for safe drinking water are consistently met.

Monitoring procedures are also being overhauled, with more regular sampling and testing for substances identified on the European Union’s watch lists. The frequency of checks will depend on how much water a network supplies, with minimum sampling requirements for Legionella and reduced sampling permitted for other monitored substances if no breaches are detected over time.

Another significant change is the obligation for water suppliers to provide more transparency to consumers. At least once a year, households will receive—either with their water bill or through digital platforms—detailed information on water quality, pricing, consumption, and how their usage compares with the national average. They will also be given an online link to access full data.

The decision further integrates risk assessments into the licensing or operational notification process for priority installations. Non-compliance could lead to administrative penalties, and risk reports will be collected and reviewed by Environmental Health Services before being forwarded to the Ministry of Health.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Τι να κάνω τον Αύγουστο στην Αθήνα - Όλες οι προτάσεις

Τι να κάνω τον Αύγουστο στην Αθήνα - Όλες οι προτάσεις

Καιρός: Δροσερός Δεκαπενταύγουστος - Πότε έρχονται βροχές σε όλη την Ελλάδα

Καιρός: Δροσερός Δεκαπενταύγουστος - Πότε έρχονται βροχές σε όλη την Ελλάδα

Συντάξεις Σεπτεμβρίου 2025: Οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμής για όλα τα ταμεία

Συντάξεις Σεπτεμβρίου 2025: Οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμής για όλα τα ταμεία

Τζόκερ: Πού έπεσαν τα 4 δελτία που κερδίζουν 100.000 ευρώ

Τζόκερ: Πού έπεσαν τα 4 δελτία που κερδίζουν 100.000 ευρώ

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Ποια είναι ανοιχτά σήμερα 15 Αυγούστου

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Ποια είναι ανοιχτά σήμερα 15 Αυγούστου

15 Αυγούστου: Τι ισχύει στην αργία για καταστήματα, ζαχαροπλαστεία, φούρνους

15 Αυγούστου: Τι ισχύει στην αργία για καταστήματα, ζαχαροπλαστεία, φούρνους

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Οι 6 τροφές που αντιστρέφουν τη γήρανση του σώματος σε 8 εβδομάδες

Οι 6 τροφές που αντιστρέφουν τη γήρανση του σώματος σε 8 εβδομάδες

Πότε να τρώτε μέσα στη μέρα για αδυνάτισμα και ενέργεια

Πότε να τρώτε μέσα στη μέρα για αδυνάτισμα και ενέργεια

Γαστρεντερικά προβλήματα: Οι φυσικές λύσεις - απαντήσεις

Γαστρεντερικά προβλήματα: Οι φυσικές λύσεις - απαντήσεις

Πανεύκολη και δροσερή σαλάτα με σπαράγγια - Η συνταγή

Πανεύκολη και δροσερή σαλάτα με σπαράγγια - Η συνταγή

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

Ο Τραμπ καταργεί επιδοτήσεις για φωτοβολταϊκά - Τέλος το φθηνό ρεύμα σε υποβαθμισμένες περιοχές

Ο Τραμπ καταργεί επιδοτήσεις για φωτοβολταϊκά - Τέλος το φθηνό ρεύμα σε υποβαθμισμένες περιοχές

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

ΥΠΕΝ: 206 οι δικαιούχοι του προγράμματος του «Εξοικονομώ - Ανακαινίζω για Νέους»

ΥΠΕΝ: 206 οι δικαιούχοι του προγράμματος του «Εξοικονομώ - Ανακαινίζω για Νέους»

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Tightens Rules for Egg Donors, Aligns with Global Bioethics Standards

Greece Tightens Rules for Egg Donors, Aligns with Global Bioethics Standards

News In English
Athens Stock Exchange Hits Highest Levels Since 2010 with 44.7% Surge in 2025

Athens Stock Exchange Hits Highest Levels Since 2010 with 44.7% Surge in 2025

News In English
Scandals and Stalled Reforms Undermine Greece’s Ruling Party

Scandals and Stalled Reforms Undermine Greece’s Ruling Party

News In English
Soaring Retail Rents Redraw Greece’s Shopping Map

Soaring Retail Rents Redraw Greece’s Shopping Map

News In English

NETWORK

Πανεύκολη και δροσερή σαλάτα με σπαράγγια - Η συνταγή

Πανεύκολη και δροσερή σαλάτα με σπαράγγια - Η συνταγή

healthstat.gr
Σκασμένα χέρια: Πώς να αντιμετωπίσετε την ξηροδερμία, σύμφωνα με το Χάρβαρντ

Σκασμένα χέρια: Πώς να αντιμετωπίσετε την ξηροδερμία, σύμφωνα με το Χάρβαρντ

healthstat.gr
Μηνιαίο απολογιστικό δελτίο Ειδικού Λογαριασμού ΑΠΕ, ΣΗΘΥΑ και Αποθήκευσης

Μηνιαίο απολογιστικό δελτίο Ειδικού Λογαριασμού ΑΠΕ, ΣΗΘΥΑ και Αποθήκευσης

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να φοράτε κοκαλάκι στα μαλλιά όταν οδηγείτε

Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να φοράτε κοκαλάκι στα μαλλιά όταν οδηγείτε

healthstat.gr
Πότε να τρώτε μέσα στη μέρα για αδυνάτισμα και ενέργεια

Πότε να τρώτε μέσα στη μέρα για αδυνάτισμα και ενέργεια

healthstat.gr
Ο Μηχανισμός Πολιτικής Προστασίας της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης ανταποκρίνεται σε πολλαπλές δασικές πυρκαγιές σε ολόκληρη την ήπειρο

Ο Μηχανισμός Πολιτικής Προστασίας της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης ανταποκρίνεται σε πολλαπλές δασικές πυρκαγιές σε ολόκληρη την ήπειρο

ienergeia.gr
Ετήσια μείωση 4,7% στη Βιομηχανία για τον Ιούνιο 2025

Ετήσια μείωση 4,7% στη Βιομηχανία για τον Ιούνιο 2025

ienergeia.gr
Πούτιν: Μόσχα και Ουάσινγκτον θα μπορούσαν να καταλήξουν σε συμφωνία για τον έλεγχο των πυρηνικών όπλων

Πούτιν: Μόσχα και Ουάσινγκτον θα μπορούσαν να καταλήξουν σε συμφωνία για τον έλεγχο των πυρηνικών όπλων

ienergeia.gr