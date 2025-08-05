Superbet’s Greek Ambitions Begin with Casino License Takeover

The details behind the acquisition remain somewhat opaque, particularly regarding who facilitated the deal between Superbet and Exoplay.

Eighteen months ago, Exoplay Limited, a Malta-based company controlled by Greek businessmen Panagiotis Nikas and Kostas Sakkaris—father of internationally ranked tennis player Maria Sakkari—obtained a Type 2 online gaming license from the Hellenic Gaming Commission (EEEP). The license, acquired for €2 million, signaled what many believed to be the start of an independent push into Greece’s online casino sector. At the forefront of the venture was Giannis Sakkaris, son of Kostas, whose background in technology positioned him to lead the project’s digital development. Supporting the effort, a Greek entity named Casino Project S.A. was founded, with ownership divided among the key stakeholders: KAJMA (Sakkaris) and NIKPAN INVESTMENTS (Nikas) each held 37.5%, while the remaining 25% was split between Alexandros Strongylos, a former executive at Greek betting giant OPAP, and Thanasis Priovolos, formerly an advisor to online operator Novibet.

Plans for an independent market presence, however, shifted dramatically by mid-2025 when Romanian gaming powerhouse Superbet—owned by entrepreneur Sacha Dragic—made an offer to acquire Exoplay’s casino license. The offer was accepted, marking the first major step in Superbet’s broader strategy to enter the Greek market. The company is expected to follow up with an application for a Type 1 license, which would permit it to offer online sports betting services.

The details behind the acquisition remain somewhat opaque, particularly regarding who facilitated the deal between Superbet and Exoplay. Various accounts have emerged, though none definitively explain who initiated contact. What is known is that although Kostas and Giannis Sakkaris chose to exit the project, the final purchase price agreed with Superbet fell short of the premium they had initially sought.

Superbet’s move into Greece is more than just a business transaction—it reflects a calculated strategy supported by individuals with strong connections and understanding of the local market. Two key figures behind Superbet’s operations, in particular, bring deep ties to Greece. Hans-Holger Albrecht, chairman of the Superbet board and the younger brother of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, has been involved with the Greek media industry since 2024, serving as Vice Chairman of the Advisory Board of Antenna Group, a major Greek media conglomerate led by Theodore Kyriakou. Through this role, Albrecht has built extensive relationships with Greek business and political circles.

Another strategic asset for Superbet is Jimmy Maymann, Vice Chairman of the company’s board. The Danish entrepreneur, best known for his tenure as CEO of The Huffington Post and his close collaboration with Arianna Huffington at AOL, has long-standing experience with the Greek market. In 2014, Maymann worked closely with media executive Dimitris Maris and then-CEO Stavros Drakoularakos to launch the Greek edition of The Huffington Post, a move that positioned him well within the country’s media and business landscape.

As Superbet enters the Greek market, the question remains whether Sacha Dragic, Hans-Holger Albrecht, and Jimmy Maymann will actively leverage their extensive Greek connections—both public and discreet—to establish a dominant presence in the country’s growing online betting industry. What is certain, however, is that Superbet’s entry is poised to disrupt the local landscape and intensify competition in a market that has been steadily liberalizing and expanding in recent years.