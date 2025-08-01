Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

National Bank of Greece Posts Solid H1 Profit, Plans Over 60% Dividend Payout

National Bank of Greece Posts Solid H1 Profit, Plans Over 60% Dividend Payout
The National Bank of Greece (NBG) reported net profits of €701 million for the first half of 2025, a slight decrease from the €708 million recorded during the same period last year.

Despite the marginal drop, the bank’s management remains confident about its financial strength and growth prospects. Chief Executive Officer Pavlos Mylonas announced that the bank plans to increase dividend payouts to more than 60 percent of annual profits in 2025, subject to regulatory approval. He also revealed that NBG intends to distribute an interim cash dividend equal to one-third of its annual profits in the fourth quarter of next year.

The bank’s performance in the first half was supported by strong lending activity, with loan disbursements totaling €4 billion, including €2.4 billion in the second quarter alone. The increase in corporate lending, coupled with a sharp rise in fee income, helped absorb the negative impact of declining interest rates. Fee income grew by 14 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025, driven by both retail and corporate banking. Investment product commissions surged by 66 percent, card fees increased by 11 percent, and corporate finance-related fees rose by 37 percent.

Mylonas highlighted that NBG’s strong capital base is a key competitive advantage. The bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio reached 18.9 percent, providing what he described as “unique strategic flexibility” to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities while delivering returns to shareholders. He noted that the bank’s surplus capital, which exceeds 4 percent above the regulatory minimum, will be strategically deployed through lending expansion, potential acquisitions, and higher dividends.

Organic growth will be fueled by the recovery of previously non-performing loans (reperforming loans) and syndicated lending, while non-organic growth opportunities are under consideration as part of the bank’s ongoing transformation. “We have shown patience over time and will not undertake anything that would dilute shareholder value,” Mylonas emphasized.

The bank’s net interest income fell by 9 percent year-on-year due to the steep drop in interest rates, but this was offset by revenue resilience. Performing loans increased by €1.2 billion in the second quarter, bringing the total increase since the start of the year to €1.5 billion. Additionally, income from hedging customer deposits and the gradual repricing of time deposits provided further support to earnings.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Στο elevator.mindev.gov.gr η απογραφή: Πώς θα κάνετε την αίτηση για τα ασανσέρ

Στο elevator.mindev.gov.gr η απογραφή: Πώς θα κάνετε την αίτηση για τα ασανσέρ

Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς σε όλους τους Δήμους με μισθό 500 ευρώ

Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς σε όλους τους Δήμους με μισθό 500 ευρώ

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Ποια ΑΦΜ παίρνουν σήμερα τη σκυτάλη των αιτήσεων - Οι δικαιούχοι με αυξημένα μόρια

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Ποια ΑΦΜ παίρνουν σήμερα τη σκυτάλη των αιτήσεων - Οι δικαιούχοι με αυξημένα μόρια

Αυτή είναι η ηλικία στην οποία το σώμα αρχίζει πραγματικά να γερνά

Αυτή είναι η ηλικία στην οποία το σώμα αρχίζει πραγματικά να γερνά

«Ο γιος μου θέλει να παντρευτεί μια κοπέλα που δεν εγκρίνω»: Η συμβουλή της ειδικού

«Ο γιος μου θέλει να παντρευτεί μια κοπέλα που δεν εγκρίνω»: Η συμβουλή της ειδικού

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Μην χάσεις το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις ΚΑΥΑΣ, πρέπει να κινηθείς άμεσα

Μην χάσεις το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις ΚΑΥΑΣ, πρέπει να κινηθείς άμεσα

ΣΚΡΑΤΣ: Βρέθηκε τυχερή «Εφτάτυχη Γάτα» που κέρδισε 100.000 ευρώ με μόλις 2 ευρώ

ΣΚΡΑΤΣ: Βρέθηκε τυχερή «Εφτάτυχη Γάτα» που κέρδισε 100.000 ευρώ με μόλις 2 ευρώ

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

HIV: Καθυστερημένη διάγνωση και ανισότητες στο ΕΣΥ

HIV: Καθυστερημένη διάγνωση και ανισότητες στο ΕΣΥ

Γεννήθηκε το γηραιότερο έμβρυο του κόσμου - Είχε καταψυχθεί το 1994

Γεννήθηκε το γηραιότερο έμβρυο του κόσμου - Είχε καταψυχθεί το 1994

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τα 20 πιο ευτυχισμένα ονόματα - Ποια είναι τα πιο δυστυχισμένα

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τα 20 πιο ευτυχισμένα ονόματα - Ποια είναι τα πιο δυστυχισμένα

Πώς θα προστατέψετε την ακοή σας καθώς γερνάτε

Πώς θα προστατέψετε την ακοή σας καθώς γερνάτε

Αυξήσεις στα τέλη νέων ηλεκτρικών συνδέσεων προτείνει ο ΔΕΔΔΗΕ

Αυξήσεις στα τέλη νέων ηλεκτρικών συνδέσεων προτείνει ο ΔΕΔΔΗΕ

Ρεκόρ περικοπών εν μέσω κυριαρχίας των ΑΠΕ στο πρώτο εξάμηνο

Ρεκόρ περικοπών εν μέσω κυριαρχίας των ΑΠΕ στο πρώτο εξάμηνο

Ενεργειακό κόστος και έλλειψη εξειδικευμένου προσωπικού κρατούν πίσω τις ΜμΕ στην Ελλάδα

Ενεργειακό κόστος και έλλειψη εξειδικευμένου προσωπικού κρατούν πίσω τις ΜμΕ στην Ελλάδα

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για επενδύσεις στην παραγωγή βιομεθανίου- Ολοκληρώθηκε το θεσμικό πλαίσιο

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για επενδύσεις στην παραγωγή βιομεθανίου- Ολοκληρώθηκε το θεσμικό πλαίσιο

Έρχεται νέο «χρώμα» στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται νέο «χρώμα» στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυξήσεις στα τέλη χρήσης δικτύου από τον Σεπτέμβριο

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυξήσεις στα τέλη χρήσης δικτύου από τον Σεπτέμβριο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Alpha Bank Reports €517 Million Net Profit in H1 2025

Alpha Bank Reports €517 Million Net Profit in H1 2025

News In English
Eurobank to Raise Dividend Payout Above 50% in 2025, Eyes Further Expansion in Bulgaria

Eurobank to Raise Dividend Payout Above 50% in 2025, Eyes Further Expansion in Bulgaria

News In English
Ecclesiastical Crisis at Saint Catherine’s Monastery Puts Greek-Egyptian Deal at Risk

Ecclesiastical Crisis at Saint Catherine’s Monastery Puts Greek-Egyptian Deal at Risk

News In English
Greek Government Faces Backlash Over Tactics in Scandal Vote

Greek Government Faces Backlash Over Tactics in Scandal Vote

News In English

NETWORK

Ενημέρωση σχετικά με τον Διαγωνισμό (2/2025): Παροχή Υπηρεσιών Φύλαξης του Κτιρίου της ΡΑΑΕΥ

Ενημέρωση σχετικά με τον Διαγωνισμό (2/2025): Παροχή Υπηρεσιών Φύλαξης του Κτιρίου της ΡΑΑΕΥ

ienergeia.gr
Ποιες βαφές μαλλιών αυξάνουν τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου

Ποιες βαφές μαλλιών αυξάνουν τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου

healthstat.gr
Πόσο επικίνδυνες είναι οι λάμπες του ημιμόνιμου μανικιούρ;

Πόσο επικίνδυνες είναι οι λάμπες του ημιμόνιμου μανικιούρ;

healthstat.gr
Η διατροφή που συνδέεται με μείωση της υπογονιμότητας στις γυναίκες έως 66%

Η διατροφή που συνδέεται με μείωση της υπογονιμότητας στις γυναίκες έως 66%

healthstat.gr
Γιάννης Τριήρης: Κυβέρνηση «Πόντιος Πιλάτος» και στο καυτό πρόβλημα της στέγης

Γιάννης Τριήρης: Κυβέρνηση «Πόντιος Πιλάτος» και στο καυτό πρόβλημα της στέγης

ienergeia.gr
Ρεκόρ περικοπών εν μέσω κυριαρχίας των ΑΠΕ στο πρώτο εξάμηνο

Ρεκόρ περικοπών εν μέσω κυριαρχίας των ΑΠΕ στο πρώτο εξάμηνο

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί δεν πρέπει να τρώτε πολλές μπανάνες αν έχετε πρόβλημα στα νεφρά

Γιατί δεν πρέπει να τρώτε πολλές μπανάνες αν έχετε πρόβλημα στα νεφρά

healthstat.gr
Eldorado Gold: Ισχυρά οικονομικά αποτελέσματα για το δεύτερο τρίμηνο του 2025 διατηρώντας τους ετήσιους στόχους παραγωγής

Eldorado Gold: Ισχυρά οικονομικά αποτελέσματα για το δεύτερο τρίμηνο του 2025 διατηρώντας τους ετήσιους στόχους παραγωγής

ienergeia.gr