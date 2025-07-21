Telis Mistakidis Cashed Out of Glencore at Peak Valuation

Greek billionaire Telis Mistakidis quietly sold his entire stake in Glencore for an estimated €2.38 billion—just before the company’s stock plunged by nearly 40%.

Following recent dividend announcements from Glencore plc, one of the world’s largest and most influential resource companies, renewed attention has turned to Telis Mistakidis, the Greek-born commodities investor and former Glencore executive.

Mistakidis was once a major shareholder in the company, holding a 3.48% stake — approximately 4.14 million shares. In light of the news, Dnews.gr reached out to Glencore to confirm whether he still retained that stake. The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Charles Watenphul, declined to comment and referred inquiries directly to Mistakidis.

Sources close to the investor have since confirmed that he sold all his Glencore shares between late 2022 and early 2023. His exit came during a period of heightened interest in commodities and resource-related equities. At the time, Glencore’s share price was trading steadily above £500, reaching up to £584. Assuming a conservative average sale price of £500 per share, the sale of his 4.14 million shares would have brought in an estimated £2.07 billion — approximately €2.38 billion.

Since then, Glencore’s stock has declined sharply, currently trading at around £304, about 40% lower than the levels at which Mistakidis exited. The difference underscores the exceptional timing of his decision to divest.

According to the latest figures from Forbes, Mistakidis’s net worth is now estimated at $3.1 billion, or around €2.67 billion — a fortune largely attributed to the success of his exit strategy. His ability to read market cycles and act with precision highlights why he remains a respected figure in the global commodities landscape.