Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Telis Mistakidis Cashed Out of Glencore at Peak Valuation

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Telis Mistakidis Cashed Out of Glencore at Peak Valuation
Greek billionaire Telis Mistakidis quietly sold his entire stake in Glencore for an estimated €2.38 billion—just before the company’s stock plunged by nearly 40%.

Following recent dividend announcements from Glencore plc, one of the world’s largest and most influential resource companies, renewed attention has turned to Telis Mistakidis, the Greek-born commodities investor and former Glencore executive.

Mistakidis was once a major shareholder in the company, holding a 3.48% stake — approximately 4.14 million shares. In light of the news, Dnews.gr reached out to Glencore to confirm whether he still retained that stake. The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Charles Watenphul, declined to comment and referred inquiries directly to Mistakidis.

Sources close to the investor have since confirmed that he sold all his Glencore shares between late 2022 and early 2023. His exit came during a period of heightened interest in commodities and resource-related equities. At the time, Glencore’s share price was trading steadily above £500, reaching up to £584. Assuming a conservative average sale price of £500 per share, the sale of his 4.14 million shares would have brought in an estimated £2.07 billion — approximately €2.38 billion.

Since then, Glencore’s stock has declined sharply, currently trading at around £304, about 40% lower than the levels at which Mistakidis exited. The difference underscores the exceptional timing of his decision to divest.

According to the latest figures from Forbes, Mistakidis’s net worth is now estimated at $3.1 billion, or around €2.67 billion — a fortune largely attributed to the success of his exit strategy. His ability to read market cycles and act with precision highlights why he remains a respected figure in the global commodities landscape.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΕΤΑΑ: Νέα πρόσκληση για voucher 2025-26, ποιοι οι δικαιούχοι

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΕΤΑΑ: Νέα πρόσκληση για voucher 2025-26, ποιοι οι δικαιούχοι

Πότε η φορολογική αρχή δεν μπορεί να απορρίψει επιστροφή ΦΠΑ

Πότε η φορολογική αρχή δεν μπορεί να απορρίψει επιστροφή ΦΠΑ

Κλείνει το Taxisnet για τις φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025

Κλείνει το Taxisnet για τις φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025

Τράπεζα Πειραιώς: Έρχεται «μπλόκο» στις χρεώσεις της Cashflex για αναλήψεις

Τράπεζα Πειραιώς: Έρχεται «μπλόκο» στις χρεώσεις της Cashflex για αναλήψεις

Πώς θα πάτε διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025 με πολύ λίγα χρήματα – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Πώς θα πάτε διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025 με πολύ λίγα χρήματα – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Ηλεκτρικά και υβριδικά οχήματα: είναι πιο ακριβά να ασφαλιστούν;

Ηλεκτρικά και υβριδικά οχήματα: είναι πιο ακριβά να ασφαλιστούν;

Το ήξερες ότι μπορείς να πληρωθείς για να μάθεις κάτι νέο;

Το ήξερες ότι μπορείς να πληρωθείς για να μάθεις κάτι νέο;

Χρόνιος πόνος στον ώμο: Οριστική λύση με τη βοήθεια της σύγχρονης Ιατρικής

Χρόνιος πόνος στον ώμο: Οριστική λύση με τη βοήθεια της σύγχρονης Ιατρικής

Beegin: Από τις στάχτες μιας καταστροφής, ανθίζει μια νέα ελπίδα

Beegin: Από τις στάχτες μιας καταστροφής, ανθίζει μια νέα ελπίδα

Ο Νικόλας, το καρπούζι και οι πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Ο Νικόλας, το καρπούζι και οι πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Πώς θα παγιδεύσεις τα μυρμήγκια και τις κατσαρίδες στο σπίτι σου με ζάχαρη και αλουμινόχαρτο

Πώς θα παγιδεύσεις τα μυρμήγκια και τις κατσαρίδες στο σπίτι σου με ζάχαρη και αλουμινόχαρτο

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν σταματήσεις να κάνεις σεξ

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν σταματήσεις να κάνεις σεξ

Τι σημαίνει αν σου φωνάζει ο άνδρας σου, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Τι σημαίνει αν σου φωνάζει ο άνδρας σου, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Οι κίνδυνοι του επαγγελματικού πεντικιούρ για την υγεία σου – Τι πρέπει να προσέχεις

Οι κίνδυνοι του επαγγελματικού πεντικιούρ για την υγεία σου – Τι πρέπει να προσέχεις

Οι πιο φθηνές διακοπές δίπλα στη θάλασσα – Εξαήμερο από 165 ευρώ το άτομο

Οι πιο φθηνές διακοπές δίπλα στη θάλασσα – Εξαήμερο από 165 ευρώ το άτομο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Official Records from 2015 Leaders’ Meeting Shatter Euro Exit Claims

Official Records from 2015 Leaders’ Meeting Shatter Euro Exit Claims

News In English
Wave of 30,000 Residential Properties Coming to Greek Market by 2027

Wave of 30,000 Residential Properties Coming to Greek Market by 2027

News In English
Greece Eyes €2 Billion Tax Relief, But Will It Reach the Most Vulnerable?

Greece Eyes €2 Billion Tax Relief, But Will It Reach the Most Vulnerable?

News In English
Historic Hotel to Reopen After 18 Years, Backed by Major Investors

Historic Hotel to Reopen After 18 Years, Backed by Major Investors

News In English

NETWORK

Τι σημαίνει αν σου φωνάζει ο άνδρας σου, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Τι σημαίνει αν σου φωνάζει ο άνδρας σου, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

theissue.gr
Σχέδιο της Κομισιόν για φθηνότερη ενέργεια -Στο επίκεντρο δίκτυα και διασυνδέσεις

Σχέδιο της Κομισιόν για φθηνότερη ενέργεια -Στο επίκεντρο δίκτυα και διασυνδέσεις

ienergeia.gr
Πώς θα παγιδεύσεις τα μυρμήγκια και τις κατσαρίδες στο σπίτι σου με ζάχαρη και αλουμινόχαρτο

Πώς θα παγιδεύσεις τα μυρμήγκια και τις κατσαρίδες στο σπίτι σου με ζάχαρη και αλουμινόχαρτο

theissue.gr
Καύσωνας: Στο «κόκκινο» η ζήτηση- Συναγερμός για το ηλεκτρικό σύστημα

Καύσωνας: Στο «κόκκινο» η ζήτηση- Συναγερμός για το ηλεκτρικό σύστημα

ienergeia.gr
Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν σταματήσεις να κάνεις σεξ

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν σταματήσεις να κάνεις σεξ

theissue.gr
Η διατροφή του καύσωνα: 6 τροφές «κλειδιά» - Πόσο νερό πρέπει να πίνουμε

Η διατροφή του καύσωνα: 6 τροφές «κλειδιά» - Πόσο νερό πρέπει να πίνουμε

healthstat.gr
Οι κίνδυνοι του επαγγελματικού πεντικιούρ για την υγεία σου – Τι πρέπει να προσέχεις

Οι κίνδυνοι του επαγγελματικού πεντικιούρ για την υγεία σου – Τι πρέπει να προσέχεις

theissue.gr
Καύσωνας: Σε αυξημένη επιφυλακή οι υπηρεσίες του Δήμου Αθηναίων

Καύσωνας: Σε αυξημένη επιφυλακή οι υπηρεσίες του Δήμου Αθηναίων

healthstat.gr