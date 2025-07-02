Greece’s Tax Authority Bolsters Cyber Defenses with €2.46M Investment in New Digital Security Systems

Greece’s Tax Authority is investing €2.46 million in advanced cybersecurity systems to protect its digital infrastructure from cyber threats.

Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) launched an international tender to acquire advanced cybersecurity infrastructure aimed at protecting its systems from both external and internal threats. The €2.46 million initiative, funded in part by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening the digital defenses of its tax administration as it modernizes its operations.

The project includes the acquisition of both hardware and software designed to detect and prevent cyberattacks, data breaches, and unauthorized access to sensitive information. At the core of the plan is a comprehensive security upgrade, including software that will strictly regulate employee access to digital applications. Each staff member will be able to interact only with the systems required for their specific duties—an effort to minimize internal vulnerabilities.

Among the key technologies to be introduced is a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system capable of real-time threat detection. This system will be able to identify suspicious activity such as login attempts from unfamiliar IP addresses or efforts to compromise user accounts, enabling immediate intervention.

The authority will also invest in tools for managing privileged user accounts, particularly those with administrator access, and in systems that classify and monitor the handling of sensitive data. For example, if an employee were to save a file containing personal information in an unsecured folder, the software would flag the action and alert security personnel.

In addition to the technological upgrades, the plan includes the creation of a Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed around the clock by specialists trained to monitor and respond to potential security incidents. Training programs will be rolled out for AADE personnel to ensure they are equipped to operate the new systems securely and effectively. The project also guarantees at least two years of ongoing support and maintenance.

With proposals due by July 31, 2025, and bid openings scheduled for August 6, the initiative represents a significant investment in the integrity and resilience of Greece’s public sector digital infrastructure—signaling to international partners and stakeholders that cybersecurity is now a core priority for the country’s financial governance.