Greece Shifts Traffic Fine Responsibility from Vehicle Owners to Drivers

Greek authorities have announced a major shift in how traffic violations are handled, relieving vehicle owners of automatic liability and placing responsibility squarely on the individual behind the wheel.

The new policy, introduced by Giorgos Pitsilis, head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), is part of Greece’s updated Highway Code, now incorporated into Law 5209/2025.

Until now, Greek law held vehicle owners accountable for any traffic violations committed with their cars-even when someone else was driving.

This meant that if a friend, relative, employee, or customer committed an infraction like illegal parking, the fine would be issued based on the car’s license plate and charged directly to the owner’s tax identification number. Unpaid fines could escalate to formal tax debts, leading to enforcement measures such as account seizures.

This system often ensnared innocent car owners in bureaucratic and financial troubles for offenses they didn’t commit.

The new framework breaks this automatic link. From now on, responsibility for a traffic violation will rest solely with the actual driver at the time of the incident. Whether the driver is a family member, acquaintance, employee, or renter, they—and not the owner—will receive the fine.

This move effectively decouples traffic violations from tax records unless the owner is directly at fault.

The change is especially significant for businesses operating vehicle fleets, such as car rental agencies, taxi companies, and logistics providers.

Previously burdened with the administrative cost and legal disputes arising from third-party infractions, these companies will no longer see such penalties reflected on their tax accounts—saving time, money, and reputational strain.

However, the reform is not absolute. In cases where the violation stems from the vehicle’s condition itself—such as missing insurance, expired roadworthiness certificates, or illegal modifications—the owner remains liable. Here, the vehicle is seen as the direct source of the infraction, and owners may still face consequences like license plate confiscation or driving bans.

This overhaul marks a significant step toward modernizing and rationalizing Greece’s traffic enforcement system. By shifting accountability to the person actually committing the violation, the government aims to create a fairer, more transparent process that protects law-abiding citizens from unjust penalties.