News In English

Greece Sees Uptick in Urban Property Investment

Affordable property, flexible usage, and an attractive lifestyle are making Greece a magnet for foreign professionals seeking urban residences for seasonal living, remote work, or relocation.

Greece’s real estate market is attracting a growing number of international buyers, expanding beyond its traditional role as a vacation home destination. The market is becoming increasingly appealing for seasonal or permanent residence and remote work. Property prices in Greece remain relatively low compared to other southern European countries, following a prolonged period of stagnation during the previous decade, while prices elsewhere have seen continuous increases.

The Greek property market offers notable flexibility in terms of use, which is drawing interest from a broader pool of buyers. A recent analysis by the UK-based investment migration firm Astons reports that buyers now include tech entrepreneurs from Tel Aviv, business owners from Manchester, and architects from New York. These buyers are primarily seeking properties that can provide returns, allow flexible usage, and support easy relocation.

Demand is focused on energy-efficient homes, apartments in central urban areas, and properties with high rental yield potential. There is particular interest in renovated properties with historical character, neoclassical apartments, environmentally conscious developments, and coastal holiday homes suitable for both personal use and short-term rental through platforms like Airbnb.

According to Astons, Israeli buyers have increased their purchases in Greece by 70% over the past year. UK buyers followed with a 51% rise, and U.S. buyers with a 47% increase. Neighborhoods in central Athens such as Exarchia, Pangrati, and Koukaki are among the most sought-after. Renovated apartments close to cultural landmarks and public transport have seen average annual price increases of 15% in recent years.

An 80-square-meter renovated apartment in central Athens can be rented for €850 to €900 per month, yielding an average gross return of 5.8%. In greater Attica, average yields are 5.4%, while in Piraeus and the western suburbs they are around 5%. Northern and southern suburbs yield 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

Dutch-based company Elxis – At Home in Greece reports increased activity from buyers aged 35 to 45, particularly from the Netherlands and Belgium. Approximately half of the buyers from these countries purchase with investment intent and lease their properties when not in use. Buyers often target eventual resale with the benefit of tax-free capital gains.

Astons projects that property prices in Greece will continue to rise over the next five years, though at a slower pace. The average property price in Attica is currently €253,000 and is expected to reach €315,000 by 2030—an increase of 24.5%, or approximately 5% annually.

