News In English

Poll: Nearly Half of Greeks to Skip Summer Holidays Amid Rising Costs

A new nationwide survey conducted by Alco for Alpha TV reveals that nearly half of Greeks are opting out of summer vacations this year, highlighting the mounting financial pressures facing households across the country.

According to the poll, only 49% of respondents said they plan to take a holiday this summer. This figure underscores the growing impact of the cost-of-living crisis, especially as families weigh everyday expenses against the luxury of travel. Of those who do plan to get away, most will avoid the added costs of hotels or rentals by staying in the homes of relatives. Hotels remain the second-most popular choice, while Airbnb-style accommodations and camping trail far behind in preference.

Among the 43% of Greeks who said they will not go on vacation, the vast majority cited the high cost of accommodation and the need to prioritize other household needs as the main reasons. Additionally, 60% blamed the high prices of transportation, such as airfare and ferry tickets, for staying home.

Age also plays a role in travel decisions. Older respondents, particularly those over 65, are significantly less likely to travel, while younger age groups show a stronger intention to take summer holidays.
When asked about the expected duration of this year’s vacations, most people said they plan trips of similar length to last year’s. However, 22% expect shorter holidays, while only 13% foresee longer ones.

This cautious approach to summer plans comes as Greeks continue to feel the weight of economic challenges—from inflation to public sector reform and widespread skepticism about government accountability.

While the ruling New Democracy party continues to lead in political polls, with 25% support, many voters remain disillusioned. A striking 56% say their next vote will be cast “in protest,” rather than out of confidence in any particular party or platform.

