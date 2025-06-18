Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

A Two-Speed Greece: Regional Inequality Widens Despite Economic Growth

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
eurokinissi eurokinissi
Greece is experiencing a growing divide within its borders, as economic development continues to benefit some regions while leaving others increasingly behind.

According to the 2025 interim report by the Labour Institute of the General Confederation of Greek Workers (INE-GSEE), regional inequality is not just persisting—it is deepening, despite an overall rise in national economic activity.

This uneven growth favors regions like Attica, home to Athens, and a few others with stronger technological and productive capabilities. These areas are reaping the benefits of economic expansion, while much of the rest of the country—including rural and northern regions—struggles to keep pace. The divide is becoming structural, reflecting long-standing disparities in infrastructure, education, innovation, and investment.

Labor market figures underscore this imbalance. In most parts of the country, employment rates fall short of both the national average of 63.3% and the European Union average of 70.8%. In regions such as Thessaly, Western Macedonia, and Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, employment remains especially weak. Gender inequality adds another layer to the problem: in Central Greece, for instance, the gap between male and female employment reaches a staggering 27.5 percentage points.

Underemployment is another pressing concern. Regions like the Ionian Islands, South Aegean, and Western Macedonia report some of the highest rates in the country, and in some cases, the gender gap in underemployment is more than four times the EU average. Long-term unemployment also remains deeply entrenched. In Epirus, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, and Central Macedonia, over 60% of those without work have been unemployed for more than a year, with women disproportionately affected.

Even university graduates are not immune. In Western and Central Macedonia, graduate unemployment exceeds 11%, with the rate for women in Western Macedonia reaching 16.3%—more than triple the level in Attica. Meanwhile, jobs in high-tech sectors are virtually nonexistent in many parts of the country. In Attica, employment in high-tech industries reaches 5.8%, but drops dramatically to 0.8% in Thessaly and just 1.1% in the Peloponnese.

This pattern reflects a broader underinvestment in human capital. Participation in adult education and vocational training is far below EU levels. In the North Aegean, where there has been some progress, participation still only reaches 6%, compared to 13.3% across the EU. In many other regions, the rate is under 2%.

The innovation gap is similarly wide. Only Attica, Epirus, and Crete come close to matching EU levels of employment in research and development. Yet even in these regions, public and private spending on R&D falls well short of the European average.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Τι κοινό έχουν το Βαρθολομιό, η Αρκίτσα, και ένα σκυλί;

Τι κοινό έχουν το Βαρθολομιό, η Αρκίτσα, και ένα σκυλί;

Μύθοι και Αλήθειες για τη μόνιμη αποκατάσταση της αιμορροϊδοπάθειας

Μύθοι και Αλήθειες για τη μόνιμη αποκατάσταση της αιμορροϊδοπάθειας

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

«Η αμερικανική εμπλοκή είναι η συνταγή για ολοκληρωτικό πόλεμο», προειδοποιεί το Ιράν: Liveblog οι εξελίξεις

«Η αμερικανική εμπλοκή είναι η συνταγή για ολοκληρωτικό πόλεμο», προειδοποιεί το Ιράν: Liveblog οι εξελίξεις

«Σπάσαμε την πόρτα και οι γονείς κοιμόντουσαν ακόμα»: Νέα στοιχεία για το βρέφος που παράτησαν στο μπαλκόνι

«Σπάσαμε την πόρτα και οι γονείς κοιμόντουσαν ακόμα»: Νέα στοιχεία για το βρέφος που παράτησαν στο μπαλκόνι

Οικονομικό «ξεσκόνισμα» στα ΕΑΣ: Έλεγχος για την πενταετία 2020 - 2024

Οικονομικό «ξεσκόνισμα» στα ΕΑΣ: Έλεγχος για την πενταετία 2020 - 2024

Ελλάδα δύο ταχυτήτων: Το ρήγμα της περιφερειακής ανισότητας βαθαίνει

Ελλάδα δύο ταχυτήτων: Το ρήγμα της περιφερειακής ανισότητας βαθαίνει

Τουρισμός: 12ωρο και 7ημερη εργασία παρά την εφαρμογή της ψηφιακής κάρτας εργασίας

Τουρισμός: 12ωρο και 7ημερη εργασία παρά την εφαρμογή της ψηφιακής κάρτας εργασίας

Καιρός: Έρχεται 48ωρη κακοκαιρία με βροχές και καταιγίδες – Πτώση 7 βαθμών Κελσίου στη θερμοκρασία

Καιρός: Έρχεται 48ωρη κακοκαιρία με βροχές και καταιγίδες – Πτώση 7 βαθμών Κελσίου στη θερμοκρασία

Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Το υγιεινό πρωινό της για τέλειο κορμί και λαμπερό δέρμα στα 56 της

Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Το υγιεινό πρωινό της για τέλειο κορμί και λαμπερό δέρμα στα 56 της

Το «μυστικό της γιαγιάς» για σφριγηλό δέρμα χωρίς χημικά

Το «μυστικό της γιαγιάς» για σφριγηλό δέρμα χωρίς χημικά

Θέλεις έναν ανθισμένο κήπο όλο το χρόνο; Φύτεψε ένα από αυτά τα 3 αειθαλή λουλούδια

Θέλεις έναν ανθισμένο κήπο όλο το χρόνο; Φύτεψε ένα από αυτά τα 3 αειθαλή λουλούδια

Πώς θα πας διακοπές χωρίς να πληρώσεις ούτε ευρώ – Κι όμως γίνεται

Πώς θα πας διακοπές χωρίς να πληρώσεις ούτε ευρώ – Κι όμως γίνεται

Θερινό ηλιοστάσιο 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 3 ζώδια που θα ωφεληθούν περισσότερο

Θερινό ηλιοστάσιο 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 3 ζώδια που θα ωφεληθούν περισσότερο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Former Greek PMs Karamanlis and Samaras Deliver Stinging Rebuke of Mitsotakis&#039; Foreign Policy

Former Greek PMs Karamanlis and Samaras Deliver Stinging Rebuke of Mitsotakis' Foreign Policy

News In English
Tempi Train Tragedy Sparks Tense Debate in European Parliament

Tempi Train Tragedy Sparks Tense Debate in European Parliament

News In English
Poll: Nearly Half of Greeks to Skip Summer Holidays Amid Rising Costs

Poll: Nearly Half of Greeks to Skip Summer Holidays Amid Rising Costs

News In English
Hellenic Defense Systems Undergoes Full Financial Audit

Hellenic Defense Systems Undergoes Full Financial Audit

News In English

NETWORK

Το «μυστικό της γιαγιάς» για σφριγηλό δέρμα χωρίς χημικά

Το «μυστικό της γιαγιάς» για σφριγηλό δέρμα χωρίς χημικά

theissue.gr
Φόβοι για νέα πίεση στο ρεύμα – Πιθανές νέες επιδοτήσεις αν ξεφύγουν οι τιμές

Φόβοι για νέα πίεση στο ρεύμα – Πιθανές νέες επιδοτήσεις αν ξεφύγουν οι τιμές

ienergeia.gr
Task Force από την ΕΕ για την αποτροπή νέας κρίσης στην αγορά ρεύματος

Task Force από την ΕΕ για την αποτροπή νέας κρίσης στην αγορά ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr
Πώς θα πας διακοπές χωρίς να πληρώσεις ούτε ευρώ – Κι όμως γίνεται

Πώς θα πας διακοπές χωρίς να πληρώσεις ούτε ευρώ – Κι όμως γίνεται

theissue.gr
Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Το υγιεινό πρωινό της για τέλειο κορμί και λαμπερό δέρμα στα 56 της

Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Το υγιεινό πρωινό της για τέλειο κορμί και λαμπερό δέρμα στα 56 της

theissue.gr
Αποκαλύφθηκαν αναθέσεις άνω των 4 εκατ. ευρώ σε νοσοκομείο της Ηπείρου

Αποκαλύφθηκαν αναθέσεις άνω των 4 εκατ. ευρώ σε νοσοκομείο της Ηπείρου

healthstat.gr
Φυτοφάρμακα: Θα μπορούσαν να είναι η αιτία μιας νέας πανδημίας;

Φυτοφάρμακα: Θα μπορούσαν να είναι η αιτία μιας νέας πανδημίας;

healthstat.gr
Θέλεις έναν ανθισμένο κήπο όλο το χρόνο; Φύτεψε ένα από αυτά τα 3 αειθαλή λουλούδια

Θέλεις έναν ανθισμένο κήπο όλο το χρόνο; Φύτεψε ένα από αυτά τα 3 αειθαλή λουλούδια

theissue.gr