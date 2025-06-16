Games
Greece to Launch Mandatory Digital Vehicle Customer Registry from July 1

Starting July 1, 2025, Greece will make it mandatory for all vehicle-related businesses to use a Digital Vehicle Customer Registry.

The system, created by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), records customer transactions in real time. Its goal is to improve tax transparency and support inspections.

Until now, the system was optional. From July, businesses such as car repair shops, body shops, car washes, parking facilities, rental companies, and those that install alarms or audio systems must report each service. This includes the customer’s name, the date, type of work, and cost. All data must be entered into the myAADE online platform.

For example, if a customer gets an oil change, the garage must log the transaction digitally, not just issue a receipt. A car rental company must record the renter’s details, how long they rented the vehicle, and how much it cost.

This new rule is part of Greece’s wider effort to modernize tax systems. It follows other digital tools like myDATA for e-bookkeeping and electronic tracking of inventory. These changes help tax authorities understand business activity and reduce tax evasion.

Not every business must use the new system. Automatic car washes without staff are excluded, as long as they issue receipts. Services for new cars before delivery are also excluded, as are simple parking rentals in fenced lots without extra services.

