Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

How Greece’s Property Transfer Costs Compare Across Europe

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
eurokinissi eurokinissi
For prospective property buyers looking at Europe, Greece sits comfortably around the continent’s average in terms of property transfer costs.

Buyers in Greece typically face a total expense ranging from 5.9% to 8% of the property’s value—figures that include taxes and transaction fees. However, the final amount can vary depending on the nature of the purchase, especially when it comes to first-time homebuyers.

One of the key benefits for buyers in Greece is the tax exemption for primary residences valued up to €275,000. For amounts above that threshold, a 3% transfer tax applies—significantly reduced from previous years when rates could reach up to 10%. This lighter tax regime is part of a broader effort by Greek authorities to stimulate the real estate market, increase transparency, and discourage the long-standing practice of underreporting property values in official contracts.

This more favorable environment is in contrast with several high-cost European countries. In Belgium, for example, property transfer costs range widely from 7.2% to as much as 17.5%, depending on the region. The United Kingdom imposes up to 15.1%, particularly for second homes or investment properties, while Italy’s rates also climb as high as 15%. Other countries with notably high transaction costs include the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Germany, Malta, and Portugal, where total costs generally fall between 11% and 14.9%.

On the other end of the spectrum are countries like Estonia, Slovakia, and Denmark, where property transfer costs are minimal—starting as low as 0.52% and not exceeding 3%. Within the Balkans, Cyprus and Bulgaria sit in a moderate range, with maximum rates of 10% and 10.5%, respectively.

To put Greece’s numbers into perspective, consider the purchase of a primary residence valued at €300,000. Thanks to the €275,000 tax exemption, only the excess €25,000 is taxed at 3%, resulting in a modest €750 transfer tax. When notary fees, legal services, land registry costs, and other administrative charges are included, the total cost of transferring the property falls between €17,000 and €24,000.

Compare this with Belgium, where a similarly priced property could cost a minimum of €21,600 in transfer expenses, and as much as €52,500 depending on the region. In the UK, purchasing a property worth £500,000 (around €580,000) would incur approximately £12,500—or €14,600—in transfer tax alone, with rates rising even higher for additional homes or investments.

Estonia, meanwhile, stands out as a tax-efficient destination for real estate buyers. On a €200,000 property, the transfer tax is just €1,000, making it one of the most attractive options in Europe from a fiscal perspective.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

13η σύνταξη και χιλιάδες νέες αγωγές κάθε μέρα

13η σύνταξη και χιλιάδες νέες αγωγές κάθε μέρα

ΟΠΕΚΑ: Αρχίζει τη Δευτέρα το κατασκηνωτικό πρόγραμμα του ΛΑΕ/ΟΠΕΚΑ – Δείτε ποιοι είναι οι δικαιούχοι

ΟΠΕΚΑ: Αρχίζει τη Δευτέρα το κατασκηνωτικό πρόγραμμα του ΛΑΕ/ΟΠΕΚΑ – Δείτε ποιοι είναι οι δικαιούχοι

To κόστος μεταβίβασης ακινήτου στην Ελλάδα σε σύγκριση με την υπόλοιπη Ευρώπη

To κόστος μεταβίβασης ακινήτου στην Ελλάδα σε σύγκριση με την υπόλοιπη Ευρώπη

Άραχθος: Ιδιαίτερα κρίσιμη η κατάσταση των παιδιών που κινδύνεψαν να πνιγούν

Άραχθος: Ιδιαίτερα κρίσιμη η κατάσταση των παιδιών που κινδύνεψαν να πνιγούν

Ο επιβάτης της θέσης 11Α: Ο μοναδικός επιζών της αεροπορικής τραγωδίας στην Ινδία

Ο επιβάτης της θέσης 11Α: Ο μοναδικός επιζών της αεροπορικής τραγωδίας στην Ινδία

«Mayday! Χάνω ισχύ!»: Τα σενάρια για την πτώση του αεροσκάφους της Air India

«Mayday! Χάνω ισχύ!»: Τα σενάρια για την πτώση του αεροσκάφους της Air India

Αλέξανδρος Κοψιάλης: Συνελήφθη ο influencer – Τι συνέβη

Αλέξανδρος Κοψιάλης: Συνελήφθη ο influencer – Τι συνέβη

«Σου προσθέτει 10 χρόνια»: Το νούμερο 1 στιλιστικό λάθος που σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

«Σου προσθέτει 10 χρόνια»: Το νούμερο 1 στιλιστικό λάθος που σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Η ηλικία του συντρόφου σου μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

Η ηλικία του συντρόφου σου μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

Χάρβαρντ: Πόσα αυγά μπορείς να τρως την εβδομάδα άφοβα

Χάρβαρντ: Πόσα αυγά μπορείς να τρως την εβδομάδα άφοβα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Mareva Grabowski - Mitsotakis Calls for Reunification of Parthenon Sculptures

Mareva Grabowski - Mitsotakis Calls for Reunification of Parthenon Sculptures

News In English
Cyprus Supreme Court Confirms Fine in Case Tied to Greek Bond Crisis

Cyprus Supreme Court Confirms Fine in Case Tied to Greek Bond Crisis

News In English
Subsidies Shake Up Greece’s Leisure Boat Market

Subsidies Shake Up Greece’s Leisure Boat Market

News In English
Three in Four Greek Businesses Owe Tax in Latest Filings

Three in Four Greek Businesses Owe Tax in Latest Filings

News In English

NETWORK

Παράταση ενός μήνα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος στις επιχειρήσεις λόγω χαμηλής συμμετοχής

Παράταση ενός μήνα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος στις επιχειρήσεις λόγω χαμηλής συμμετοχής

ienergeia.gr
Άρτα: Εγκεφαλικά νεκρά τα δύο παιδιά που ανασύρθηκαν από τον Άραχθο

Άρτα: Εγκεφαλικά νεκρά τα δύο παιδιά που ανασύρθηκαν από τον Άραχθο

healthstat.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Ανησυχία για θερινό ράλι τιμών- Πιέσεις για ενεργοποίηση της ευρωπαϊκής task force

Ηλεκτρισμός: Ανησυχία για θερινό ράλι τιμών- Πιέσεις για ενεργοποίηση της ευρωπαϊκής task force

ienergeia.gr
Η ηλικία του συντρόφου σου μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

Η ηλικία του συντρόφου σου μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

theissue.gr
«Σου προσθέτει 10 χρόνια»: Το νούμερο 1 στιλιστικό λάθος που σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

«Σου προσθέτει 10 χρόνια»: Το νούμερο 1 στιλιστικό λάθος που σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

theissue.gr
Καμπανάκι από τον κλάδο αιολικής ενέργειας για τις ΑΠΕ

Καμπανάκι από τον κλάδο αιολικής ενέργειας για τις ΑΠΕ

ienergeia.gr
Καρκίνος αίματος: Στην Αγγλία, οι πρώτοι στον κόσμο ασθενείς που θα λάβουν το φάρμακο «Δούρειος ίππος»

Καρκίνος αίματος: Στην Αγγλία, οι πρώτοι στον κόσμο ασθενείς που θα λάβουν το φάρμακο «Δούρειος ίππος»

healthstat.gr
Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

theissue.gr