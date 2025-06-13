How Greece’s Property Transfer Costs Compare Across Europe

For prospective property buyers looking at Europe, Greece sits comfortably around the continent’s average in terms of property transfer costs.

Buyers in Greece typically face a total expense ranging from 5.9% to 8% of the property’s value—figures that include taxes and transaction fees. However, the final amount can vary depending on the nature of the purchase, especially when it comes to first-time homebuyers.

One of the key benefits for buyers in Greece is the tax exemption for primary residences valued up to €275,000. For amounts above that threshold, a 3% transfer tax applies—significantly reduced from previous years when rates could reach up to 10%. This lighter tax regime is part of a broader effort by Greek authorities to stimulate the real estate market, increase transparency, and discourage the long-standing practice of underreporting property values in official contracts.

This more favorable environment is in contrast with several high-cost European countries. In Belgium, for example, property transfer costs range widely from 7.2% to as much as 17.5%, depending on the region. The United Kingdom imposes up to 15.1%, particularly for second homes or investment properties, while Italy’s rates also climb as high as 15%. Other countries with notably high transaction costs include the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Germany, Malta, and Portugal, where total costs generally fall between 11% and 14.9%.

On the other end of the spectrum are countries like Estonia, Slovakia, and Denmark, where property transfer costs are minimal—starting as low as 0.52% and not exceeding 3%. Within the Balkans, Cyprus and Bulgaria sit in a moderate range, with maximum rates of 10% and 10.5%, respectively.

To put Greece’s numbers into perspective, consider the purchase of a primary residence valued at €300,000. Thanks to the €275,000 tax exemption, only the excess €25,000 is taxed at 3%, resulting in a modest €750 transfer tax. When notary fees, legal services, land registry costs, and other administrative charges are included, the total cost of transferring the property falls between €17,000 and €24,000.

Compare this with Belgium, where a similarly priced property could cost a minimum of €21,600 in transfer expenses, and as much as €52,500 depending on the region. In the UK, purchasing a property worth £500,000 (around €580,000) would incur approximately £12,500—or €14,600—in transfer tax alone, with rates rising even higher for additional homes or investments.

Estonia, meanwhile, stands out as a tax-efficient destination for real estate buyers. On a €200,000 property, the transfer tax is just €1,000, making it one of the most attractive options in Europe from a fiscal perspective.