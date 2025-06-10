Games
Democracy and Social Justice in Focus at Alexis Tsipras Institute’s 2nd International Conference

Leading voices from politics, academia, and activism across the United States and Europe have convened in Athens today for the 2nd International Conference on Democracy and Social Justice, hosted by the Alexis Tsipras Institute.

The event, taking place at the Nikos Skalkotas Hall of the Athens Concert Hall, seeks to address the erosion of democratic institutions and rising global inequality by building a progressive movement that spans both sides of the Atlantic.

This year’s conference comes at a particularly volatile time. With the wars in Ukraine and Palestine deepening, the potential return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency looming, and authoritarian tendencies growing across Europe and beyond, the democratic fabric of many societies is under unprecedented strain. From the militarization of European politics to the normalization of corporate influence over state power, the global political climate has led to rising inequality, social fragmentation, and democratic backsliding.

In response to these challenges, the Alexis Tsipras Institute has brought together a remarkable roster of speakers to explore how democratic values and social justice can be defended—and expanded—in the current geopolitical environment. Participants include U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, political philosopher Michael Sandel of Harvard University, former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz, and Elly Schlein, the new leader of Italy’s Democratic Party, among others.

The conference is structured around three main themes. The first addresses the progressive response to the crisis of democracy, with contributions from leading thinkers like Sandel and Jeffrey Kopstein of the University of California, as well as civil society voices such as Marshall Ganz and student activist Leo Gerdén. Discussions focus on resisting authoritarianism, protecting the rule of law, and reviving civic engagement.

The second theme explores the intersection of democracy and digital transformation. Speakers, including Georgetown professor Emily Tavoulareas and Harvard’s Elisavet Linos, emphasize the critical role of technology in shaping public life and the urgent need to ensure that digital tools enhance rather than erode democratic participation. Greek voices such as software engineer Christos Porios and digital rights advocate Konstantinos Kakavoulis also highlight innovative approaches being developed locally to strengthen transparency and civic involvement.

The third and final panel, featuring Bernie Sanders and several prominent European left-wing leaders, centers on the creation of a transatlantic movement for democracy and social justice. The conversation aims to build solidarity around shared priorities: reversing inequality, defending labor rights, promoting peace, and protecting new social rights in an increasingly digital society.

A key moment in the day’s proceedings is the presentation of the 2025 Prespa Peace Prize, awarded to the team behind the acclaimed documentary No Other Land, which chronicles the impact of occupation and resistance in the West Bank. Palestinian filmmakers Basel Adra and Hamdan Ballal, along with Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham and director Rachel Szor, are honored for their work in promoting peace through storytelling. Ballal and Abraham will receive the award in person, presented by Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev, the former prime ministers of Greece and North Macedonia, respectively.

The conference will close with a keynote address from Alexis Tsipras himself. Tsipras is expected to reflect on the role of the democratic left in responding to global upheaval, and on the urgent need for international cooperation to defend democratic values against the twin threats of authoritarianism and economic inequality.

