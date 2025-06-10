Tempi Disaster: Greek Parliament to Debate Competing Proposals for Criminal Investigation

Greece is entering a critical political juncture as its Parliament prepares to debate competing proposals for a formal investigation into the Tempi train disaster, a national tragedy that shocked the country and claimed dozens of lives.

The process begins this week with the Conference of Presidents of the Hellenic Parliament, which will decide how and when the three proposals to establish a parliamentary inquiry committee will be debated. The final discussion is expected to take place sometime during the week of July 16–20.

At the heart of the debate are three different proposals backed by various political parties and groups, each seeking accountability for what many consider one of the most devastating and preventable rail accidents in modern Greek history. The proposals come from the ruling New Democracy party, the opposition PASOK-KINAL, and a citizens’ group called "Tempi 2023," which has gained support from smaller parties and independent MPs.

All three proposals have gathered the necessary parliamentary support and will be formally reviewed to determine the scope of the inquiry and which political figures may be held responsible. Fourteen ballot boxes will be set up—one for each of the individuals named in the proposed charges.

One of the most comprehensive and controversial proposals was submitted by MP Maria Karystianou, supported by lawmakers from Greek Solution, the NIKI party, Plefsi Eleftherias, and several independents affiliated with the Democracy Movement. This proposal targets 11 high-level political figures, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and two former Ministers of Infrastructure and Transport, Kostas A. Karamanlis and Christos Spirtzis. It calls for investigations into serious criminal charges, such as serial homicide by possible intent, bodily harm by possible intent, felony-level interference with rail transport that led to mass deaths, and even high treason.

In contrast, PASOK's proposal focuses criminal responsibility on former transport minister Karamanlis but leaves out the prime minister entirely. Meanwhile, the New Democracy proposal takes a more restrained approach, suggesting Karamanlis should only be investigated for the misdemeanor offense of breach of duty. This is based on ministry documents that highlight chronic underfunding and inadequate staffing within the railway system—factors believed to have contributed to the tragedy.

The political dynamics became even more complicated when six independent MPs—who had previously signed on to a proposal from the main opposition party SYRIZA—withdrew their support. These MPs are now aligned with the Democracy Movement and are backing Karystianou’s initiative.

The leader of the Democracy Movement, Stefanos Kasselakis, added further pressure by calling on PASOK to withdraw its proposal altogether. He argued that only two paths remain before Parliament: “one of cover-up and one of justice.”

Maria Karystianou, for her part, appealed directly to fellow MPs, urging them to support the proposal from the "Tempi 2023" citizens' association. She emphasized the need for full transparency and accountability, stating that "the time has finally come to learn why this happened and who gave the orders." In a strongly worded statement, she warned that supporting a watered-down investigation limited to a few minor charges would effectively serve to “whitewash the guilty.” She also reminded her colleagues of their constitutional duties, calling on them to act with integrity and uphold democratic principles.