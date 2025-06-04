Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

UAE Tycoon Expands into Greece with New Data Center Company

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
AP Photo/Evan Vucci AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Arab billionaire Hussain Sajwani, founder of the Damac Group, has launched a new company in Greece called Velora Data Centre S.A..

The move comes as part of Damac’s broader strategy to expand its presence in the country, particularly through a high-profile partnership with Greece’s state-owned Public Power Corporation (PPC) to develop cutting-edge data infrastructure.

Velora was incorporated by the UK-based CAIO Holding, a company fully owned by Sajwani. The board of directors is composed entirely of individuals based in the United Arab Emirates, and the company is chaired by Anastasia Kozyraki, a senior executive at Damac Capital. Kozyraki is considered a key figure in spearheading the group’s expansion into the Greek market.

The establishment of Velora follows the creation, six months earlier, of Radiant Data Centre S.A.—the official operating entity of the Damac–PPC joint venture. Located in Kryoneri, just outside Athens, Radiant has been tasked with designing, constructing, and operating a next-generation data center spanning 30,000 square meters. The facility aims to serve as a critical piece of digital infrastructure in the region.

Both Velora and Radiant fall under the umbrella of the Data In Scale (DIS) consortium, a joint initiative in which Damac holds a 55 percent majority stake and PPC owns the remaining 45 percent. The total initial investment in the project amounts to €150 million, signaling a significant commitment by Sajwani to establish a long-term presence in Greece’s growing technology and energy sectors.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Πανελλήνιες 2025 ΓΕΛ: Τα θέματα και οι απαντήσεις σε Λατινικά, Χημεία και Πληροφορική

Πανελλήνιες 2025 ΓΕΛ: Τα θέματα και οι απαντήσεις σε Λατινικά, Χημεία και Πληροφορική

Επιδόματα ΟΠΕΚΑ: Οι νέες αυξήσεις και οι αλλαγές στα κριτήρια

Επιδόματα ΟΠΕΚΑ: Οι νέες αυξήσεις και οι αλλαγές στα κριτήρια

Ανοίγει «παράθυρο σωτηρίας» για οικοδομικές άδειες με μπόνους δόμησης

Ανοίγει «παράθυρο σωτηρίας» για οικοδομικές άδειες με μπόνους δόμησης

Υποχρεωτική η συγκατάθεση όλων των συνιδιοκτητών για τις μισθώσεις μέσω myAADE

Υποχρεωτική η συγκατάθεση όλων των συνιδιοκτητών για τις μισθώσεις μέσω myAADE

Μάτι: Στα ελαφρυντικά θα κριθούν οι ποινές των 10 καταδικασθέντων

Μάτι: Στα ελαφρυντικά θα κριθούν οι ποινές των 10 καταδικασθέντων

Καιρός: Ζέστη διαρκείας με 39άρια - Η πιο ζεστή ημέρα

Καιρός: Ζέστη διαρκείας με 39άρια - Η πιο ζεστή ημέρα

Ένα Masterclass που μύριζε κρασί και τεχνολογία!

Ένα Masterclass που μύριζε κρασί και τεχνολογία!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Αυτό το μεσογειακό βότανο επιβραδύνει την εσωτερική γήρανση του σώματος

Αυτό το μεσογειακό βότανο επιβραδύνει την εσωτερική γήρανση του σώματος

Τριχόπτωση: Βράσε αυτά τα φύλλα για πλούσια και πυκνά μαλλιά λέει η επιστήμη

Τριχόπτωση: Βράσε αυτά τα φύλλα για πλούσια και πυκνά μαλλιά λέει η επιστήμη

Βασίλης Καρράς: Τα τελευταία του λόγια στον Δημήτρη Χρυσοχοΐδη – «Πριν φύγει είχε πει…»

Βασίλης Καρράς: Τα τελευταία του λόγια στον Δημήτρη Χρυσοχοΐδη – «Πριν φύγει είχε πει…»

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκαλάκια κολόνιας – Δες πώς θα τα χρησιμοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκαλάκια κολόνιας – Δες πώς θα τα χρησιμοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Δεν είναι η στέβια: Το είδος της ζάχαρης που μπορείς να τρως χωρίς τύψεις

Δεν είναι η στέβια: Το είδος της ζάχαρης που μπορείς να τρως χωρίς τύψεις

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Euroxx Initiates Coverage on Alter Ego Media with Strong Growth Outlook

Euroxx Initiates Coverage on Alter Ego Media with Strong Growth Outlook

News In English
Judiciary Signals Preferences for Supreme Court Leadership in Landmark Vote

Judiciary Signals Preferences for Supreme Court Leadership in Landmark Vote

News In English
Generation Gap at the Ballot Box: How Older Voters Are Shaping Greece’s Political Future

Generation Gap at the Ballot Box: How Older Voters Are Shaping Greece’s Political Future

News In English
Alexis Tsipras Warns of Greece&#039;s “Balkanization,” Blames Government for Worsening Brain Drain

Alexis Tsipras Warns of Greece's “Balkanization,” Blames Government for Worsening Brain Drain

News In English

NETWORK

Τι θα πληρώσουν οι καταναλωτές για ρεύμα τον Ιούνιο – Καμπανάκι για τις τιμές τους καλοκαιρινούς μήνες

Τι θα πληρώσουν οι καταναλωτές για ρεύμα τον Ιούνιο – Καμπανάκι για τις τιμές τους καλοκαιρινούς μήνες

ienergeia.gr
Στο ίδιο έργο θεατές και στα Κέντρα Υγείας

Στο ίδιο έργο θεατές και στα Κέντρα Υγείας

healthstat.gr
Αυτό το μεσογειακό βότανο επιβραδύνει την εσωτερική γήρανση του σώματος

Αυτό το μεσογειακό βότανο επιβραδύνει την εσωτερική γήρανση του σώματος

theissue.gr
Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκαλάκια κολόνιας – Δες πώς θα τα χρησιμοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκαλάκια κολόνιας – Δες πώς θα τα χρησιμοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

theissue.gr
Χωρίς ενδιαφέρον η πρώτη δημοπρασία για τον Κάθετο Διάδρομο – Σε διαβούλευση οι όροι επανάληψης

Χωρίς ενδιαφέρον η πρώτη δημοπρασία για τον Κάθετο Διάδρομο – Σε διαβούλευση οι όροι επανάληψης

ienergeia.gr
ΔΕΠΥ ενηλίκων - Χάρβαρντ: Το τεστ των 6 ερωτήσεων

ΔΕΠΥ ενηλίκων - Χάρβαρντ: Το τεστ των 6 ερωτήσεων

healthstat.gr
Βασίλης Καρράς: Τα τελευταία του λόγια στον Δημήτρη Χρυσοχοΐδη – «Πριν φύγει είχε πει…»

Βασίλης Καρράς: Τα τελευταία του λόγια στον Δημήτρη Χρυσοχοΐδη – «Πριν φύγει είχε πει…»

theissue.gr
Pilates ή Yoga; 5 βασικές διαφορές που πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Pilates ή Yoga; 5 βασικές διαφορές που πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

healthstat.gr