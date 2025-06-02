Games
Greek Households Left in the Cold as Heating Allowance Fails to Match Needs

Thanasis Koukakis
Greek Households Left in the Cold as Heating Allowance Fails to Match Needs
In Greece, unusually low heating allowance payments this year have triggered widespread frustration, reigniting calls for an urgent overhaul of the subsidy system.

Designed to help households cope with high heating costs during the winter, the allowance is intended to vary based on geographical and family-related factors. Yet despite these adjustments, the current model is being criticized for failing to reflect the real energy needs of residents in colder, mountainous regions — particularly in the north of the country.

While the Greek Ministry of Finance maintains that the methodology used is complex and weighted according to local climate and household size, many residents and local authorities argue the criteria are flawed. In some of the coldest parts of Greece, where winter temperatures routinely fall below -10°C, recipients report receiving paltry sums that fall far short of what is needed to heat their homes. Local leaders are now pressing the government to revise the system before next winter, emphasizing the need for more accurate climate-based assessments and greater support for high-altitude and remote areas.

The second installment of the heating allowance was distributed last Friday to just over 905,000 recipients, amounting to a total of €39.2 million. The payments covered the period from October 1, 2024, through March 31, 2025, and were processed digitally through Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE). Households that use natural gas are expected to receive their payments by the end of July, as long as they have submitted the required receipts on time.

Although the law allows for heating benefits of up to €1,200 per household — depending on regional conditions and family burdens — actual payouts have often been significantly lower. In Grevena, a town in northern Greece known for its severe winters, residents reported that the first payment was just €147, while the second installment dropped to only €63. Locals described the coefficients used to calculate the benefit as “bottom of the barrel,” sparking anger and accusations of state negligence.

Many have described the current policy as deeply unfair, noting that in some cases the allowance does not even cover 10% of annual heating expenses. Fuel prices remain high, and for much of northern and mountainous Greece, the heating season can stretch for six months. Residents are calling for a more transparent and responsive subsidy model — one that reflects the actual energy burden families face in some of the country’s most vulnerable regions.

