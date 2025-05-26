Games
Greece’s Budget Leans on Indirect Taxes, with Energy Levies Playing Key Role

Greece’s Budget Leans on Indirect Taxes, with Energy Levies Playing Key Role
Greece’s public revenue in the first four months of 2025 paints a familiar picture: the country continues to rely heavily on indirect taxation, particularly taxes on consumption, to finance its budget.

New figures released by the Ministry of Finance show that indirect taxes accounted for over 56% of total tax revenues during this period—a clear indicator of how central consumer spending remains to the country’s fiscal strategy.

From January to April, Greece collected €22.009 billion in tax revenue, an increase of €1.765 billion or 8.7% compared to the same period in 2024. Of this amount, indirect taxes—such as VAT (Value Added Tax) and excise duties—made up 56.3%, while direct taxes, including income and corporate tax, contributed just 43.7%. This imbalance underscores Greece’s continued dependence on taxing consumption rather than income or wealth, a trend that has long characterized its tax system.

VAT remains the single largest source of tax income, bringing in €8.878 billion, up by €708 million year-on-year. The increase was largely driven by stronger receipts from general goods and services, which rose by €739 million. However, revenue from VAT on petroleum products declined slightly to €659 million from €666 million in the same period last year, suggesting either a stabilization in energy demand or changes in consumer behavior.

Excise duties, another major component of indirect taxation, also rose to €2.189 billion from €2.115 billion in 2024. Fuel-related excise taxes were particularly significant, generating €1.333 billion—an increase of €87 million. By contrast, excise revenues from tobacco and other products fell by €13 million, possibly reflecting evolving consumption trends or changes in tax policy.

In total, taxes on energy—combining VAT and excise duties—generated €1.992 billion, representing approximately 9.05% of Greece’s overall tax revenue during the four-month period. This figure highlights the crucial role energy taxation plays in maintaining fiscal stability, especially in a system where consumption remains the primary engine of public revenue.

