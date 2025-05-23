Games
New Poll Shows Most Greeks Fear for Economy, See Wrong Direction Ahead

Greece is once again grappling with a wave of economic pessimism, as a new nationwide poll reveals growing financial insecurity among households and a sharp downturn in public confidence.

The survey, conducted by Metron Analysis and presented on Thursday on the Greek MEGA television network, reflects a somber national mood, with most citizens expressing concern over their personal finances, the broader economy, and the overall direction of the country.

Only 30% of respondents believe Greece is moving in the right direction, while a striking 63% say the country is on the wrong path. This sentiment is not just theoretical—it is rooted in the lived reality of Greek citizens, nearly half of whom say their financial situation has worsened over the past year. Just 15% report any improvement.

These feelings are captured in the Economic Confidence Index, a key metric used to gauge how citizens view both current and future economic prospects. The index currently stands at -35, a deeply negative figure that suggests widespread skepticism about the country's economic trajectory. Although this represents a slight improvement from April, it remains firmly in pessimistic territory. The most severe lack of confidence is found among the unemployed, who registered a score of -51, followed by housekeepers at -39 and private-sector employees at -38.

One of the most telling signs of this economic distress is the near-total collapse of confidence in the housing market. An overwhelming 74% of Greeks say now is not the right time to buy a home, compared to just 21% who think otherwise. Working-class respondents are especially discouraged, with 84% rejecting the idea of purchasing property under current conditions. Even among those who identify as upper class, only a third believe this is a good time to invest in real estate. This signals not only personal financial constraints but also a broader lack of faith in the market’s stability and future value.

When asked to identify the country’s most urgent problems, respondents placed inflation at the top, cited by 30% of participants, followed closely by general economic issues at 26%. These figures underscore the extent to which the cost of living and broader financial pressures have become the dominant concern for Greek society, overshadowing other issues like political stability, health care, or migration.
The government’s handling of the economy has not escaped scrutiny. According to the poll, just 12% of respondents have a positive opinion of the government’s performance in managing economic affairs, while a resounding 80% hold a negative view.

