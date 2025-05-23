Over a Million Greeks Get Faster Tax Refunds in Major System Overhaul

Greece has reached a new milestone in its tax administration, issuing more than €309 million in income tax refunds to individuals in just over two months, according to figures released this week by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).

The data, covering the period from March 17 to May 20, 2025, highlights both the scale and speed of tax return processing, a sign of growing efficiency in the country’s financial administration.

Over 1.25 million taxpayers have benefited from this year’s refund cycle, either receiving direct cash payments or having their tax refunds offset against other outstanding obligations. Of those, the majority—approximately 825,000 individuals—received direct deposits into their bank accounts through the Bank of Greece. These payments, which followed the clearance of their annual tax filings, amounted to more than €179 million. The process, authorities noted, was significantly faster than in previous years, with many taxpayers receiving their refunds just days after submitting their declarations.

In addition to direct refunds, a large portion of the total amount—about €88 million—was used to offset existing debts owed by taxpayers. This centralized clearing process by AADE affected around 327,000 individuals, allowing them to reduce or fully settle other tax obligations. Another €11.5 million was processed through local tax offices, where smaller-scale refunds and offsets were finalized.

Taken together, the total amount returned to taxpayers, whether as cash or via debt offsetting, reached €309 million. Roughly two-thirds of that—65.96 percent—was paid out directly, while 26.15 percent involved automated offsets against existing liabilities. A smaller share, just over one percent, was managed through the country’s local tax offices.

This year’s figures represent a record for the Greek tax system and signal a notable shift in how quickly and effectively returns are processed. The AADE has made significant investments in digital infrastructure and process automation in recent years, aiming to modernize a system that has long been criticized for delays and inefficiencies. These changes appear to be yielding tangible results.