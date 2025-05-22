A Two-Speed Greece: Stark Regional Inequalities in Wealth and Liquidity

Greece is increasingly becoming a country of two economic speeds, as glaring disparities emerge in wealth and liquidity across its regions.

A comparative analysis of two key fiscal indicators—bank deposits and real estate values—paints a revealing picture of geographical inequality, as captured in the latest statistics on bank deposits and the 2025 property tax (ENFIA) assessments.

At the heart of this divide is the Attica region, which dominates both metrics. It holds a staggering 54% of the nation’s total bank deposits—amounting to €111.6 billion—while also boasting the highest real estate value, exceeding €410 billion. The final confirmed ENFIA tax bill for Attica alone stands at €1.22 billion, a sum greater than the combined total of all other regions.

Several factors underpin this dominance: high urban density, the concentration of services, the presence of the country’s financial center, and a dynamic real estate market have long reinforced Attica’s economic primacy. But this very dominance underscores the depth of regional inequality, with areas like Central Greece, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, and the North Aegean islands showing markedly lower levels of liquidity despite possessing considerable property value.

Take, for instance, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace. The region’s total real estate is valued at €23.9 billion, yet local bank deposits amount to just €6.6 billion. Similarly, in the North Aegean, property holdings are estimated at €11.4 billion, but deposits reach only €2.86 billion. These discrepancies highlight a critical point: significant property assets do not necessarily translate into real financial liquidity for households and businesses.

Central Macedonia ranks as the second-strongest economic region after Attica, with €25.9 billion in deposits and €101.9 billion in real estate. Crete also presents an interesting case of relative balance between the two indicators, recording €9.5 billion in deposits against property valued at €42.1 billion