Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

A Two-Speed Greece: Stark Regional Inequalities in Wealth and Liquidity

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
A Two-Speed Greece: Stark Regional Inequalities in Wealth and Liquidity
Greece is increasingly becoming a country of two economic speeds, as glaring disparities emerge in wealth and liquidity across its regions.

A comparative analysis of two key fiscal indicators—bank deposits and real estate values—paints a revealing picture of geographical inequality, as captured in the latest statistics on bank deposits and the 2025 property tax (ENFIA) assessments.

At the heart of this divide is the Attica region, which dominates both metrics. It holds a staggering 54% of the nation’s total bank deposits—amounting to €111.6 billion—while also boasting the highest real estate value, exceeding €410 billion. The final confirmed ENFIA tax bill for Attica alone stands at €1.22 billion, a sum greater than the combined total of all other regions.

Several factors underpin this dominance: high urban density, the concentration of services, the presence of the country’s financial center, and a dynamic real estate market have long reinforced Attica’s economic primacy. But this very dominance underscores the depth of regional inequality, with areas like Central Greece, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, and the North Aegean islands showing markedly lower levels of liquidity despite possessing considerable property value.

Take, for instance, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace. The region’s total real estate is valued at €23.9 billion, yet local bank deposits amount to just €6.6 billion. Similarly, in the North Aegean, property holdings are estimated at €11.4 billion, but deposits reach only €2.86 billion. These discrepancies highlight a critical point: significant property assets do not necessarily translate into real financial liquidity for households and businesses.

Central Macedonia ranks as the second-strongest economic region after Attica, with €25.9 billion in deposits and €101.9 billion in real estate. Crete also presents an interesting case of relative balance between the two indicators, recording €9.5 billion in deposits against property valued at €42.1 billion

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Μεγάλος σεισμός ταρακούνησε την Κρήτη - Καθησυχαστικοί σεισμολόγοι, μικρές κατολισθήσεις

Μεγάλος σεισμός ταρακούνησε την Κρήτη - Καθησυχαστικοί σεισμολόγοι, μικρές κατολισθήσεις

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα συνταξιούχων: Έρχεται η ρύθμιση για τα 250 ευρώ κάθε Νοέμβριο

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα συνταξιούχων: Έρχεται η ρύθμιση για τα 250 ευρώ κάθε Νοέμβριο

ΕΝΦΙΑ και καταθέσεις αποκαλύπτουν χαοτικές ανισότητες σε πλούτο μεταξύ των περιφερειών

ΕΝΦΙΑ και καταθέσεις αποκαλύπτουν χαοτικές ανισότητες σε πλούτο μεταξύ των περιφερειών

Τι σημαίνουν οι αλλαγές στον ΝΟΚ για τους ιδιοκτήτες

Τι σημαίνουν οι αλλαγές στον ΝΟΚ για τους ιδιοκτήτες

Σεισμός στην Κρήτη: Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από τη στιγμή της ισχυρής δόνησης

Σεισμός στην Κρήτη: Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από τη στιγμή της ισχυρής δόνησης

Πότε πληρώνονται οι συντάξεις Ιουνίου

Πότε πληρώνονται οι συντάξεις Ιουνίου

ProntoPegno: Όταν η άμεση ρευστότητα κάνει τη διαφορά

ProntoPegno: Όταν η άμεση ρευστότητα κάνει τη διαφορά

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Πώς θα αντιμετωπίσεις τις φλέβες στα πόδια στο σπίτι

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Πώς θα αντιμετωπίσεις τις φλέβες στα πόδια στο σπίτι

Γκρέτα Γκάρμπο: Το φτηνό προϊόν που χρησιμοποιούσε για να «κάθεται» καλά το μακιγιάζ – Το βρίσκεις στο σούπερ μάρκετ

Γκρέτα Γκάρμπο: Το φτηνό προϊόν που χρησιμοποιούσε για να «κάθεται» καλά το μακιγιάζ – Το βρίσκεις στο σούπερ μάρκετ

Eurovision: Αυτές οι 3 χώρες δεν έδωσαν ούτε ένα βαθμό στην Κλαυδία

Eurovision: Αυτές οι 3 χώρες δεν έδωσαν ούτε ένα βαθμό στην Κλαυδία

Οι πιο φτηνές διακοπές: Πενταήμερο τον Αύγουστο με 209 ευρώ το άτομο δίπλα στον Αμβρακικό

Οι πιο φτηνές διακοπές: Πενταήμερο τον Αύγουστο με 209 ευρώ το άτομο δίπλα στον Αμβρακικό

Πώς ένα σαλιγκάρι… έβαλε τάξη στο μικτό μου δέρμα!

Πώς ένα σαλιγκάρι… έβαλε τάξη στο μικτό μου δέρμα!

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece and Israel’s Flight Training Deal Under Scrutiny as Costs and Questions Mount

Greece and Israel’s Flight Training Deal Under Scrutiny as Costs and Questions Mount

News In English
Greece’s Banking Map: 54% of Deposits Concentrated in Attica

Greece’s Banking Map: 54% of Deposits Concentrated in Attica

News In English
Greece&#039;s DEPA Commerce Acquires 35% Stake in Gas-Fired Power Plant Project in Larissa

Greece's DEPA Commerce Acquires 35% Stake in Gas-Fired Power Plant Project in Larissa

News In English
Greek Star Klavdia Captivates Global Audience with “Asteromata” After Eurovision Success

Greek Star Klavdia Captivates Global Audience with “Asteromata” After Eurovision Success

News In English

NETWORK

Όσα είπε και όσα... δεν είπε ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης από το υπουργείο Υγείας

Όσα είπε και όσα... δεν είπε ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης από το υπουργείο Υγείας

healthstat.gr
Το φυσικό «φάρμακο» για τη μείωση της χοληστερίνης

Το φυσικό «φάρμακο» για τη μείωση της χοληστερίνης

healthstat.gr
Οι πιο φτηνές διακοπές: Πενταήμερο τον Αύγουστο με 209 ευρώ το άτομο δίπλα στον Αμβρακικό

Οι πιο φτηνές διακοπές: Πενταήμερο τον Αύγουστο με 209 ευρώ το άτομο δίπλα στον Αμβρακικό

theissue.gr
Coral: Πρατήρια νέας γενιάς για τη Shell με στροφή σε δραστηριότητες εκτός αντλίας

Coral: Πρατήρια νέας γενιάς για τη Shell με στροφή σε δραστηριότητες εκτός αντλίας

ienergeia.gr
ΔΕΗ: Επενδύσεις 3,5 δισ. ευρώ το 2025 – Πράσινη ενέργεια και ευέλικτη ισχύς στο επίκεντρο

ΔΕΗ: Επενδύσεις 3,5 δισ. ευρώ το 2025 – Πράσινη ενέργεια και ευέλικτη ισχύς στο επίκεντρο

ienergeia.gr
Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Πώς θα αντιμετωπίσεις τις φλέβες στα πόδια στο σπίτι

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Πώς θα αντιμετωπίσεις τις φλέβες στα πόδια στο σπίτι

theissue.gr
Eurovision: Αυτές οι 3 χώρες δεν έδωσαν ούτε ένα βαθμό στην Κλαυδία

Eurovision: Αυτές οι 3 χώρες δεν έδωσαν ούτε ένα βαθμό στην Κλαυδία

theissue.gr
Η έλλειψη αυτού του θρεπτικού συστατικού μπορεί να προκαλέσει αύξηση του βάρους

Η έλλειψη αυτού του θρεπτικού συστατικού μπορεί να προκαλέσει αύξηση του βάρους

healthstat.gr