Greek Star Klavdia Captivates Global Audience with “Asteromata” After Eurovision Success

Greek singer Klavdia has emerged as one of the breakout stars of Eurovision 2025, captivating audiences across the globe with her song “Asteromata.” At just 22 years old, she achieved a stunning 6th-place finish in the Grand Final—Greece’s highest ranking in over a decade—and has since taken the international music scene by storm.

Following her Eurovision performance, Klavdia’s “Asteromata” has gone viral, charting in the Spotify Viral Top 50 in 32 countries, including major music markets like the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Australia, and Spain. It’s a rare feat for a Greek-language song, especially one by a newcomer, to resonate so widely across cultures and languages. Yet, Klavdia’s haunting vocals and the cinematic production of “Asteromata” have proven universally compelling.

Her rise is more than a fleeting Eurovision moment. Klavdia has surpassed 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, placing her among the top-streamed Greek artists globally. In addition to her viral presence, she has charted on Spotify’s official charts in 10 countries, including Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Back home, she’s dominated the Greek music landscape—holding the number one spot on Apple Music Greece for four consecutive days and simultaneously topping both Shazam Greece and the Greek iTunes chart.

The momentum has also carried over to YouTube. Her Eurovision semi-final performance has remained the number one trending video in Greece for six days straight and has already amassed more than 2.7 million views. It now ranks as one of the ten most-viewed performances from this year’s Eurovision, a strong indication that her appeal extends far beyond the typical bounds of the competition.

Klavdia’s success has been bolstered by the release of her debut album, also titled “Asteromata,” which dropped shortly after the Eurovision final. The album showcases her versatility and emotional depth across nine tracks, blending Greek and English lyrics with a contemporary sound rooted in pop and atmospheric balladry. It features not only the title track but also previous singles and brand-new songs such as “Syntrimmia,” “Gia Ena Asteri T’ Ouranou,” “Thinking About You,” and “Afta Ta Matia Ta Glyka.” The latter, accompanied by a visually striking music video, quickly rose to the top of YouTube’s trending music list within hours of its release.