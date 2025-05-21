PPC Sees Steady Progress in Grid Reliability and Digital Upgrades

In Greece, network reliability has shown marked improvement, as demonstrated by the reduction in the SAIDI index (System Average Interruption Duration Index), which tracks the average duration of power outages per customer.

Greece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC) is making tangible progress in its digital transformation and in improving the reliability of its electricity distribution networks, both domestically and in Romania. This development was outlined by PPC Chairman and CEO Giorgos Stassis during a presentation to analysts on Tuesday, where he shared key performance indicators from the first quarter of 2025.

In Greece, network reliability has shown marked improvement, as demonstrated by the reduction in the SAIDI index (System Average Interruption Duration Index), which tracks the average duration of power outages per customer. The SAIDI figure dropped from 26 minutes in the first quarter of 2024 to 21 minutes in the same period of 2025. Romania maintained its strong performance, with the average outage duration holding steady at 19 minutes year-on-year.

The frequency of power interruptions, measured by the SAIFI index (System Average Interruption Frequency Index), remained unchanged in both countries over the same period. Romanian customers experienced an average of 0.5 outages each, while in Greece the figure stood at 0.3, reflecting relatively stable service levels.

PPC is also advancing in its rollout of smart meters, though progress varies significantly between the two countries. In Greece, smart meter penetration increased from 11% to 14% between the first quarters of 2024 and 2025. In contrast, Romania saw a much sharper rise, from 49% to 57%, during the same timeframe. Despite the slower uptake in Greece, the company continues to prioritize digital infrastructure and modernization.

These efforts are backed by robust investment. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, PPC invested €476 million, a significant portion of which was directed toward upgrading electricity networks, expanding smart metering infrastructure, and building capacity to integrate renewable energy sources.