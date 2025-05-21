Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

PPC Sees Steady Progress in Grid Reliability and Digital Upgrades

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
PPC Sees Steady Progress in Grid Reliability and Digital Upgrades Φωτογραφία: ΘΑΝΑΣΗΣ ΚΑΛΛΙΑΡΑΣ/EUROKINISSI
In Greece, network reliability has shown marked improvement, as demonstrated by the reduction in the SAIDI index (System Average Interruption Duration Index), which tracks the average duration of power outages per customer.

Greece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC) is making tangible progress in its digital transformation and in improving the reliability of its electricity distribution networks, both domestically and in Romania. This development was outlined by PPC Chairman and CEO Giorgos Stassis during a presentation to analysts on Tuesday, where he shared key performance indicators from the first quarter of 2025.

In Greece, network reliability has shown marked improvement, as demonstrated by the reduction in the SAIDI index (System Average Interruption Duration Index), which tracks the average duration of power outages per customer. The SAIDI figure dropped from 26 minutes in the first quarter of 2024 to 21 minutes in the same period of 2025. Romania maintained its strong performance, with the average outage duration holding steady at 19 minutes year-on-year.

The frequency of power interruptions, measured by the SAIFI index (System Average Interruption Frequency Index), remained unchanged in both countries over the same period. Romanian customers experienced an average of 0.5 outages each, while in Greece the figure stood at 0.3, reflecting relatively stable service levels.

PPC is also advancing in its rollout of smart meters, though progress varies significantly between the two countries. In Greece, smart meter penetration increased from 11% to 14% between the first quarters of 2024 and 2025. In contrast, Romania saw a much sharper rise, from 49% to 57%, during the same timeframe. Despite the slower uptake in Greece, the company continues to prioritize digital infrastructure and modernization.

These efforts are backed by robust investment. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, PPC invested €476 million, a significant portion of which was directed toward upgrading electricity networks, expanding smart metering infrastructure, and building capacity to integrate renewable energy sources.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Τα αποτελέσματα βγαίνουν τα επόμενα 24ωρα

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Τα αποτελέσματα βγαίνουν τα επόμενα 24ωρα

Πότε ακυρώνεται πρόστιμο για εκπρόθεσμη δήλωση Ε9

Πότε ακυρώνεται πρόστιμο για εκπρόθεσμη δήλωση Ε9

ΕΦΚΑ: Επιστροφή χρημάτων σε 2.000 εργαζόμενους συνταξιούχους

ΕΦΚΑ: Επιστροφή χρημάτων σε 2.000 εργαζόμενους συνταξιούχους

ΑΑΔΕ: Απόφαση - καταπέλτης για εικονικά τιμολόγια εταιρείας

ΑΑΔΕ: Απόφαση - καταπέλτης για εικονικά τιμολόγια εταιρείας

Νέος Αναπτυξιακός: Ποιοι κερδίζουν, ποιοι μένουν πίσω

Νέος Αναπτυξιακός: Ποιοι κερδίζουν, ποιοι μένουν πίσω

1Γ/2025 ΑΣΕΠ - Προπόνηση στους Ευρωπαϊκούς Θεσμούς με 30 στοχευμένες ερωτήσεις!

1Γ/2025 ΑΣΕΠ - Προπόνηση στους Ευρωπαϊκούς Θεσμούς με 30 στοχευμένες ερωτήσεις!

ProntoPegno: Όταν η άμεση ρευστότητα κάνει τη διαφορά

ProntoPegno: Όταν η άμεση ρευστότητα κάνει τη διαφορά

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ντύσου σαν Παριζιάνα: Τα 6 κομμάτια που κάθε Γαλλίδα άνω των 40 έχει στη ντουλάπα της

Ντύσου σαν Παριζιάνα: Τα 6 κομμάτια που κάθε Γαλλίδα άνω των 40 έχει στη ντουλάπα της

Συμβουλές Μακροζωίας: Οι 3 τροφές που πρέπει να «αποχαιρετήσεις» αν θες να φτάσεις τα 100

Συμβουλές Μακροζωίας: Οι 3 τροφές που πρέπει να «αποχαιρετήσεις» αν θες να φτάσεις τα 100

Eurovision: Αυτές οι 3 χώρες δεν έδωσαν ούτε ένα βαθμό στην Κλαυδία

Eurovision: Αυτές οι 3 χώρες δεν έδωσαν ούτε ένα βαθμό στην Κλαυδία

Οι πιο φτηνές διακοπές: Πενταήμερο τον Αύγουστο με 209 ευρώ το άτομο δίπλα στον Αμβρακικό

Οι πιο φτηνές διακοπές: Πενταήμερο τον Αύγουστο με 209 ευρώ το άτομο δίπλα στον Αμβρακικό

Πώς ένα σαλιγκάρι… έβαλε τάξη στο μικτό μου δέρμα!

Πώς ένα σαλιγκάρι… έβαλε τάξη στο μικτό μου δέρμα!

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Decries Shadow Fleet While Selling Ships Into It

Greece Decries Shadow Fleet While Selling Ships Into It

News In English
Athens Faces Political Uproar Over Silence on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Athens Faces Political Uproar Over Silence on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

News In English
Prime Kolonaki Property with Rich Legacy Draws Investor Attention

Prime Kolonaki Property with Rich Legacy Draws Investor Attention

News In English
Who Benefits from Greece’s New Development Law? Not Everyone

Who Benefits from Greece’s New Development Law? Not Everyone

News In English

NETWORK

Ντύσου σαν Παριζιάνα: Τα 6 κομμάτια που κάθε Γαλλίδα άνω των 40 έχει στη ντουλάπα της

Ντύσου σαν Παριζιάνα: Τα 6 κομμάτια που κάθε Γαλλίδα άνω των 40 έχει στη ντουλάπα της

theissue.gr
Ψευδάργυρος και γήρανση - Νέα μελέτη με στοιχεία από το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο

Ψευδάργυρος και γήρανση - Νέα μελέτη με στοιχεία από το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο

healthstat.gr
Coral: Πρατήρια νέας γενιάς για τη Shell με στροφή σε δραστηριότητες εκτός αντλίας

Coral: Πρατήρια νέας γενιάς για τη Shell με στροφή σε δραστηριότητες εκτός αντλίας

ienergeia.gr
Συμβουλές Μακροζωίας: Οι 3 τροφές που πρέπει να «αποχαιρετήσεις» αν θες να φτάσεις τα 100

Συμβουλές Μακροζωίας: Οι 3 τροφές που πρέπει να «αποχαιρετήσεις» αν θες να φτάσεις τα 100

theissue.gr
Ποιες μετακινήσεις στους παρόχους έφεραν τα χρωματιστά τιμολόγια

Ποιες μετακινήσεις στους παρόχους έφεραν τα χρωματιστά τιμολόγια

ienergeia.gr
Στην... πρίζα η ενεργειακή επένδυση Θεοδωρόπουλου στην Wonderplant

Στην... πρίζα η ενεργειακή επένδυση Θεοδωρόπουλου στην Wonderplant

ienergeia.gr
Από ποια ηλικία πρέπει τα μωρά να φοράνε γυαλιά ηλίου

Από ποια ηλικία πρέπει τα μωρά να φοράνε γυαλιά ηλίου

healthstat.gr
Οι πιο φτηνές διακοπές: Πενταήμερο τον Αύγουστο με 209 ευρώ το άτομο δίπλα στον Αμβρακικό

Οι πιο φτηνές διακοπές: Πενταήμερο τον Αύγουστο με 209 ευρώ το άτομο δίπλα στον Αμβρακικό

theissue.gr