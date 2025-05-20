Games
What the Suspension of Ethniki Insurance’s New Compensation Model Reveals About the Piraeus–CVC Deal

The abrupt suspension of a new health insurance compensation model by Greece’s Ethniki Insurance has triggered serious concerns—not just about the company’s ability to carry out long-term reforms, but also about the wider challenges facing the private insurance sector in Greece.

More critically, it offers a glimpse into the complications that may arise as CVC Capital Partners prepares to sell Ethniki Insurance to Piraeus Bank in a deal reportedly valued at approximately €600 million.

The now-abandoned model affected just 4% of Ethniki’s health insurance portfolio and proposed a shift to a closed network of partner hospitals, where claims would be paid directly to the provider. Treatments outside that network would require prior approval and be reimbursed retrospectively. Though presented as a technical restructuring aimed at containing costs and improving risk oversight, the change ignited strong resistance from policyholders who saw it as a restriction on access and choice—particularly sensitive issues in Greece’s healthcare landscape.

Following sustained pushback from customers and institutional stakeholders, the company shelved the initiative, signaling a broader issue: reforming health insurance in Greece is exceedingly difficult without strong public support and a clear communication strategy. Ethniki’s failure to anticipate the backlash has exposed weaknesses not just in execution, but in strategic planning and stakeholder management.

This failure has taken on added weight due to the ongoing sale process. CVC Capital Partners, which acquired Ethniki Insurance from National Bank of Greece in 2021, is now looking to exit the investment and sell the insurer to Piraeus Bank. Should the acquisition be finalized, Piraeus will not only take on a technically demanding insurance portfolio—it will also have to integrate a deeply entrenched operational culture and partner ecosystem into its banking infrastructure.

Health insurance is far removed from traditional banking. It requires specialized actuarial expertise, detailed evaluation of medical risk, and continuous adaptation to a rapidly evolving healthcare environment. Costs are rising due to technological advances, a growing frequency of serious medical claims, and an aging population. In this setting, any insurer hoping to remain viable must rethink its compensation and risk models. But as the Ethniki episode has shown, such efforts can backfire if they are perceived as limiting healthcare access or choice—particularly in a market where public trust remains fragile.

For Piraeus Bank, the implications are significant. CEO Christos Megalou has pledged more than €2 billion in shareholder dividends by 2028. Absorbing a potentially loss-making insurance business like Ethniki could place pressure on these targets, particularly if substantial new investments are needed in technology, personnel, actuarial systems, and data capabilities.

