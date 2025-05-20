European Prosecutors Search Greek Farm Subsidy Agency Amid Integrity Concerns

In the context of an ongoing investigation by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), Greece’s Payment and Control Agency for Guidance and Guarantee Community Aid (OPEKEPE) announced that its new administration has fully cooperated, handing over all requested documentation to facilitate the process.

According to an official statement released by the agency, on Monday, May 19, 2025, and following a formal order from prosecutors of the Greek Office of the European Delegated Prosecutors, a unit from the Internal Affairs Division of the Hellenic Police — with support from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the presence of two prosecutors — conducted a search of the agency’s records.

The agency emphasized that its new leadership, acting under the mandate of the Minister of Rural Development and Food to reform and correct past dysfunctions, collaborated fully with both judicial and investigative authorities. Upholding the principles of transparency, legality, and sound governance, the administration provided all necessary documentation to ensure the audit proceeded without disruption.

OPEKEPE underlined that its sole objective is to fully restore the credibility of the organization, which serves as the sole accredited body for managing European Agricultural Funds (EAFRD and EAGF) in Greece — totaling around €3 billion annually.

The agency reiterated its commitment to working in full alignment with competent auditing bodies, striving to thoroughly investigate any questionable past practices and hold accountable those responsible, regardless of rank or position. It expressed confidence that these efforts, combined with the ongoing implementation of its Action Plan agreed upon with the European Commission, will result in a stronger and more credible institution — a more effective supporter of Greek farmers.

However, the agency also noted with concern the timing of the audit, which coincided with its objection to what it described as the unjustified secondment. It further expressed surprise that, despite the confidential nature of the investigation, a television crew had been stationed at the agency’s main entrance upon the arrival of the prosecutors and investigators. Simultaneously, numerous online media outlets began publishing reports about the inspection, raising questions about potential breaches of confidentiality.