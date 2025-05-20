Leadership Contest Unfolds at American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce

The race for the presidency of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is heating up amid an atmosphere of intense behind-the-scenes maneuvering. With the term of current president Nikos Bakatselos coming to an end, the spotlight has turned to the two leading contenders vying to succeed him: Giannis Sarakakis and Alexandros Kostopoulos.

Sarakakis, a prominent figure in Greek business circles, is one of the top executives of the Sarakakis Group, a major player in the country’s industrial sector. He also brings extensive institutional experience, having served for years as vice president of the Chamber. His challenger, Alexandros Kostopoulos, is best known as the founder of the communications firm Foresight and has long held the post of Secretary General within the Chamber.

According to reliable sources familiar with the internal dynamics, Kostopoulos is believed to have secured the backing of a powerful bloc within the Chamber—members associated with the defense industry. This support appears to be closely linked to his professional background. Foresight, the company he leads, has established ties with arms dealers and defense manufacturers, and has provided strategic communication services to Hellenic Defense Systems (EAS), the Greek state-owned defense contractor.

In particular, Foresight was contracted to assess the effectiveness of EAS’s communication tools, design new outreach strategies, and help the organization enhance its visibility to targeted international audiences, including foreign companies, embassies, and international chambers. A key element of the project was the development of a digital presentation portfolio intended for use by Greek embassies abroad to promote the capabilities of the domestic defense industry.

While the agreement was signed between Alexandros Kostopoulos and then-CEO of EAS Nikos Kostopoulos, sources stress that the two men are not related—a clarification aimed at dispelling any concerns about conflict of interest or undue influence.