Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Targets Welfare Recipients with New Digital Oversight System

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greece Targets Welfare Recipients with New Digital Oversight System
The Greek government is tightening oversight of its welfare system with a new digital registry aimed at increasing transparency and cracking down on abuse.

For the first time, authorities will have a centralized view of all social benefits received by individuals across the country, along with the exact amounts disbursed from various public programs.

This upgraded system, integrated with Greece’s national tax platform known as Taxis, will allow officials to cross-check welfare payments against declared income and employment status. By using each citizen’s Tax Identification Number (AFM), the government will be able to track the full scope of state support a person receives and verify whether they genuinely qualify.

Until now, the lack of a unified registry made it difficult to monitor how benefits were distributed or to prevent individuals from receiving multiple allowances simultaneously without meeting all the necessary criteria. The new system is designed to close those gaps by enabling real-time data sharing between welfare and tax authorities.

One of the major innovations of the platform is its ability to automatically flag discrepancies. For example, if a person is collecting housing support, child benefits, and Greece’s minimum guaranteed income, the system will calculate the total assistance they receive and compare it with their reported income. If the combined aid exceeds what their financial profile permits, further scrutiny will follow.

This also applies to self-employed individuals or freelancers who may report minimal income while collecting several forms of state aid. In such cases, the authorities could initiate investigations for potential tax evasion. If undeclared earnings or informal work arrangements are uncovered, welfare payments could be suspended or revoked altogether.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Μουσείο Τηλεπικοινωνιών Ομίλου ΟΤΕ: 4ήμερο δωρεάν δράσεων για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Τηλεπικοινωνιών και τη Διεθνή Ημέρα Μουσείων

Μουσείο Τηλεπικοινωνιών Ομίλου ΟΤΕ: 4ήμερο δωρεάν δράσεων για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Τηλεπικοινωνιών και τη Διεθνή Ημέρα Μουσείων

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Το «μάτι» της εφορίας πάνω στα επιδόματα - Έρχονται διασταυρώσεις μέσω Taxis

Το «μάτι» της εφορίας πάνω στα επιδόματα - Έρχονται διασταυρώσεις μέσω Taxis

Σεισμός στην Εύβοια: Κλειστά σχολεία σήμερα, «περιμένουμε σεισμούς 4-5 ρίχτερ» για μέρες, σπίτια με ρωγμές

Σεισμός στην Εύβοια: Κλειστά σχολεία σήμερα, «περιμένουμε σεισμούς 4-5 ρίχτερ» για μέρες, σπίτια με ρωγμές

Έρχεται μπόνους για όσους πληρώνουν στην ώρα τους την εφορία

Έρχεται μπόνους για όσους πληρώνουν στην ώρα τους την εφορία

Επίδομα ανεργίας: Το πλαφόν και τα ποσά

Επίδομα ανεργίας: Το πλαφόν και τα ποσά

Μέτρα χωρίς ακρόαση όταν υπάρχει επείγον συμφέρον του Δημοσίου

Μέτρα χωρίς ακρόαση όταν υπάρχει επείγον συμφέρον του Δημοσίου

Ανθρωπιστική ασφυξία στη Γάζα: Το Ισραήλ εντείνει την χερσαία εισβολή, αδιανόητος ο φόρος αίματος

Ανθρωπιστική ασφυξία στη Γάζα: Το Ισραήλ εντείνει την χερσαία εισβολή, αδιανόητος ο φόρος αίματος

Διακοπές 5 μέρες με 140 ευρώ το άτομο – Το πιο φτηνό ελληνικό νησί για το 2025

Διακοπές 5 μέρες με 140 ευρώ το άτομο – Το πιο φτηνό ελληνικό νησί για το 2025

Αυτό το πολύχρωμο λουλούδι απομακρύνει τα παράσιτα από τον κήπο σου

Αυτό το πολύχρωμο λουλούδι απομακρύνει τα παράσιτα από τον κήπο σου

Τα 4 πολύτιμα αντικείμενα από το σπίτι της γιαγιάς που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάξεις

Τα 4 πολύτιμα αντικείμενα από το σπίτι της γιαγιάς που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάξεις

Δοκίμασα τα νέα HUAWEI WATCH 5, WATCH FIT 4 Pro & FreeBuds 6 και δεν ήθελα να τα βγάλω – κυριολεκτικά!

Δοκίμασα τα νέα HUAWEI WATCH 5, WATCH FIT 4 Pro & FreeBuds 6 και δεν ήθελα να τα βγάλω – κυριολεκτικά!

Δερματολόγος: Το απόλυτο προϊόν ομορφιάς για το δέρμα που μειώνει τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου

Δερματολόγος: Το απόλυτο προϊόν ομορφιάς για το δέρμα που μειώνει τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Is Greece Poised to Use EU Regulation to Tighten Grip on Its Ports?

Is Greece Poised to Use EU Regulation to Tighten Grip on Its Ports?

News In English
Greek Government Faces Mounting Pressure Amid Voter Defections

Greek Government Faces Mounting Pressure Amid Voter Defections

News In English
Greece’s Housing Dilemma: Buying vs. Renting in a Market at a Crossroads

Greece’s Housing Dilemma: Buying vs. Renting in a Market at a Crossroads

News In English
Greece Plans Digital Taxpayer Rating System

Greece Plans Digital Taxpayer Rating System

News In English

NETWORK

Ποιες μετακινήσεις στους παρόχους έφεραν τα χρωματιστά τιμολόγια

Ποιες μετακινήσεις στους παρόχους έφεραν τα χρωματιστά τιμολόγια

ienergeia.gr
Πώς διαμορφώθηκαν τα μερίδια στη λιανική ρεύματος τον Απρίλιο- Οριακή μείωση για ΔΕΗ, ανοδικά η Protergia

Πώς διαμορφώθηκαν τα μερίδια στη λιανική ρεύματος τον Απρίλιο- Οριακή μείωση για ΔΕΗ, ανοδικά η Protergia

ienergeia.gr
Η Mary Fisher στο HealthStat: To Aids ήταν ένας αυστηρός δάσκαλος

Η Mary Fisher στο HealthStat: To Aids ήταν ένας αυστηρός δάσκαλος

healthstat.gr
Αέριο: Βουτιά στην κατανάλωση τον Απρίλιο – Πρωταθλήτρια ΕΕ στην αύξηση η Ελλάδα το α’ τρίμηνο

Αέριο: Βουτιά στην κατανάλωση τον Απρίλιο – Πρωταθλήτρια ΕΕ στην αύξηση η Ελλάδα το α’ τρίμηνο

ienergeia.gr
Το πρωινό που ίσως βλάπτει το έντερό μας

Το πρωινό που ίσως βλάπτει το έντερό μας

healthstat.gr
Αυτό το πολύχρωμο λουλούδι απομακρύνει τα παράσιτα από τον κήπο σου

Αυτό το πολύχρωμο λουλούδι απομακρύνει τα παράσιτα από τον κήπο σου

theissue.gr
Δοκίμασα τα νέα HUAWEI WATCH 5, WATCH FIT 4 Pro & FreeBuds 6 και δεν ήθελα να τα βγάλω – κυριολεκτικά!

Δοκίμασα τα νέα HUAWEI WATCH 5, WATCH FIT 4 Pro & FreeBuds 6 και δεν ήθελα να τα βγάλω – κυριολεκτικά!

theissue.gr
HelleniQ Energy: Trading από τη Γενεύη και νέα στρατηγική έως το 2030

HelleniQ Energy: Trading από τη Γενεύη και νέα στρατηγική έως το 2030

ienergeia.gr