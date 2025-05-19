Greece Targets Welfare Recipients with New Digital Oversight System

The Greek government is tightening oversight of its welfare system with a new digital registry aimed at increasing transparency and cracking down on abuse.

For the first time, authorities will have a centralized view of all social benefits received by individuals across the country, along with the exact amounts disbursed from various public programs.

This upgraded system, integrated with Greece’s national tax platform known as Taxis, will allow officials to cross-check welfare payments against declared income and employment status. By using each citizen’s Tax Identification Number (AFM), the government will be able to track the full scope of state support a person receives and verify whether they genuinely qualify.

Until now, the lack of a unified registry made it difficult to monitor how benefits were distributed or to prevent individuals from receiving multiple allowances simultaneously without meeting all the necessary criteria. The new system is designed to close those gaps by enabling real-time data sharing between welfare and tax authorities.

One of the major innovations of the platform is its ability to automatically flag discrepancies. For example, if a person is collecting housing support, child benefits, and Greece’s minimum guaranteed income, the system will calculate the total assistance they receive and compare it with their reported income. If the combined aid exceeds what their financial profile permits, further scrutiny will follow.

This also applies to self-employed individuals or freelancers who may report minimal income while collecting several forms of state aid. In such cases, the authorities could initiate investigations for potential tax evasion. If undeclared earnings or informal work arrangements are uncovered, welfare payments could be suspended or revoked altogether.