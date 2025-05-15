Greek Gen Z and Millennials Navigate Work Pressures and Pursue Purpose, Deloitte Survey Finds

The latest Global Gen Z and Millennial Survey by Deloitte, now in its 14th year, captures the perspectives of over 23,000 young adults from 44 countries.

With these two generations expected to make up 74% of the global workforce by 2030, the findings offer valuable insights into their evolving expectations. This year’s report reveals that Gen Z and Millennials around the world are striving for a “triple balance” in life—seeking financial stability, meaningful work, and overall well-being. Greece, with its unique economic and cultural backdrop, reflects many of these global trends while also showing some notable distinctions.

Based on responses from 424 young professionals in Greece, the report paints a picture of a generation under pressure but eager to adapt. Work-related stress is a significant concern. Forty-two percent of Gen Z and 46% of Millennials in the country say their job is a primary source of anxiety. Many feel their employers are not doing enough to support mental health and well-being, an issue that mirrors global sentiment but appears especially acute in Greece due to ongoing economic challenges.

Cost of living is another major pressure point. Coupled with economic uncertainty, it is prompting many young Greeks to reconsider traditional educational and career paths. A considerable number—28% of Gen Z and 40% of Millennials—have opted out of higher education, turning instead to practical and vocational skills. Many have also shifted careers entirely, with more than one in five Gen Zs and over a third of Millennials no longer working in the field they initially studied.

Despite these challenges, Greek youth are actively investing in their future. A large portion report dedicating time each week to developing new skills, both technical and interpersonal. While 68% of Gen Z and 49% of Millennials engage in weekly upskilling, many feel there is a gap between their aspirations and the support they receive from leadership within their organizations.

Generative AI is beginning to make an impact, with 42% of Gen Z and 39% of Millennials in Greece already using GenAI tools at work. However, only a small percentage have received formal training—just 9% and 6%, respectively. Encouragingly, many plan to close that gap in the coming year.

One of the most striking findings relates to purpose. Nearly 90% of young Greeks say that finding meaning in their work is essential to their overall satisfaction. More than half have left a job because it lacked purpose, a rate higher than the global average.

Environmental concerns are also present, though Greek respondents are less likely to pressure their employers on climate issues compared to their peers abroad.