Greeks Work the Most in the EU – But Take Home the Least

If you're wondering which country in Europe works the hardest, look no further than Greece. According to Eurostat data for 2024, Greeks aged 20 to 64 work an average of 39.8 hours per week—well above the European Union average of 36 hours.

That’s the highest in the bloc, surpassing countries like Bulgaria, Poland, and Romania. But despite logging the longest workweeks, Greek workers take home some of the lowest wages in Europe.

This imbalance becomes even more glaring when adjusted for purchasing power. Not only are Greek salaries nominally low, but they also buy less compared to those in any other EU country. Even in Bulgaria and Hungary—nations with slightly lower nominal wages—workers spend fewer hours on the job and still have greater purchasing power.

The gap between Greece and Europe’s economic core is even more dramatic. Dutch workers, for instance, average just 32.1 hours per week—roughly four eight-hour shifts—but earn around €44,000 a year. That’s more than twice the Greek average of €17,000. In Denmark, Germany, and Austria, workers put in fewer than 34 hours per week and earn between €50,000 and €67,000 annually—three to four times more than the average Greek.

The longest hours in Greece are found in manual labor sectors, particularly agriculture, forestry, and fishing, where weekly hours average 41.2. Mining, quarrying, and construction also see high averages. Meanwhile, workers in education and the arts report the shortest workweeks, at just over 32 hours.

It’s important to note that Eurostat’s data reflects only the hours worked at a person’s main job—meaning it doesn't account for second jobs, freelance side gigs, or undeclared labor, all of which are common in Greece’s sizable informal economy. Given this, the real number of hours worked is likely significantly higher, especially among full-time private sector employees.

A recent study by Greece’s main labor union found that over half of all workers exceed their official working hours. Around 30 percent work between 41 and 45 hours weekly, while 20 percent work more than 46—some going well past the 50-hour mark.

Adding to this complex picture is the country’s unusually low rate of official part-time employment. Only 7.2 percent of Greek workers are classified as part-time, compared to 17.1 percent across the EU. But this doesn’t mean job security is strong; many workers are employed under precarious contracts or informal arrangements. Even when part-time roles are available, they often pay as little as €400 per month, and in many cases, workers accept them not out of choice, but necessity.

