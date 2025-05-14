Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

AI, Automation, and Wages: How Technology Is Reshaping Greece’s Job Market

AI, Automation, and Wages: How Technology Is Reshaping Greece’s Job Market
A new policy paper authored by economist PhD Stefanos Tyros and published by the Athens-based think tank Eteron in April 2025 sheds light on the evolving dynamics of Greece’s labor market from 2011 to 2023.

Titled “From Artificial to Collective Intelligence,” the report examines how technological transformations—including automation, green technologies, and artificial intelligence—are reshaping employment patterns, exposing regional and gender inequalities, and posing both challenges and opportunities for the future of work in Greece.

The study begins by situating the Greek labor market in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, which led to a loss of nearly 30% of the country's GDP and sent unemployment soaring to historic levels. While recovery from the crisis has been slow and uneven, Tyros points out that the official return of unemployment to pre-crisis levels masks deeper shifts in the nature and quality of jobs available. Using extensive data from ELSTAT and labor force surveys, the report shows that while employment has rebounded, wage growth has lagged significantly and remains below 2009 levels in real terms.

One of the most striking findings is the highly uneven distribution of job recovery across occupational groups. While certain high-skill professions—such as executives and professionals—have seen partial wage recovery, many jobs created in the past decade fall within lower-wage, lower-skill sectors, such as sales and basic service work. According to Tyros, this has kept average wages suppressed, even as overall employment indicators improved.

Crucially, the report maps Greece’s employment landscape against three technological indices: susceptibility to automation, exposure to green technologies, and vulnerability or compatibility with artificial intelligence. The analysis finds that the proportion of jobs exposed to traditional automation—such as clerical and service tasks—has increased sharply. Green jobs, by contrast, have declined since 2013, a finding that casts doubt on the country’s progress toward a sustainable economy. Jobs linked to artificial intelligence have remained relatively stable, with a mild uptick in recent years.

Tyros notes that these technological forces will not impact all workers equally. Women, for example, are more exposed to jobs likely to be affected by automation and AI, while men dominate the shrinking pool of green jobs. This gender-based technological gap is especially concerning for long-term inequality. Although the share of women in the workforce has increased modestly over the past decade, they remain concentrated in lower-paying and more technologically vulnerable roles.

Another layer of disparity lies in geography. The report identifies significant differences in technological exposure and job growth between regions, with Attica showing greater diversification and resilience than other parts of the country. Regional policy implications are significant, Tyros argues, especially as national strategies to manage technological change must account for local labor market structures.

The report also challenges some optimistic narratives surrounding digital transformation. While AI is often heralded as a driver of productivity and growth, Tyros warns that its integration into the Greek labor market appears fragmented and selective. Many of the jobs most exposed to AI are high-paying and decision-intensive, which suggests that the benefits of AI may remain limited to elite segments of the workforce unless broader upskilling policies are implemented.

In its conclusion, the study calls for a holistic labor policy framework that actively prepares workers for technological transitions, rather than passively reacting to them. Investments in education, particularly vocational training aligned with green and AI-intensive sectors, are presented as key levers for inclusive growth.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

ΝΟΚ: Κατατέθηκε η τροπολογία - Τι ισχύει για όσους έχουν ξεκινήσει ήδη εργασίες

ΝΟΚ: Κατατέθηκε η τροπολογία - Τι ισχύει για όσους έχουν ξεκινήσει ήδη εργασίες

Καθυστέρηση στα αναδρομικά συνταξιούχων: Σε δύο μήνες και βλέπουμε...

Καθυστέρηση στα αναδρομικά συνταξιούχων: Σε δύο μήνες και βλέπουμε...

Στα 30,2 δισ. ευρώ η συμβολή του τουρισμού στην ελληνική οικονομία το 2024

Στα 30,2 δισ. ευρώ η συμβολή του τουρισμού στην ελληνική οικονομία το 2024

Υποχρεωτική η ασφάλεια αυτοκινήτου για φυσικές καταστροφές - Τι αλλάζει άμεσα

Υποχρεωτική η ασφάλεια αυτοκινήτου για φυσικές καταστροφές - Τι αλλάζει άμεσα

Ανατροπή με τον αεροχείμαρρο, επιστρέφουν τα 30άρια

Ανατροπή με τον αεροχείμαρρο, επιστρέφουν τα 30άρια

Ποια εμπόδια στην ενίσχυση της παραγωγικότητας στην Ελλάδα εντοπίζει το ΔΝΤ

Ποια εμπόδια στην ενίσχυση της παραγωγικότητας στην Ελλάδα εντοπίζει το ΔΝΤ

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Τι πρέπει να κάνεις αν τα μαλλιά σου αραιώνουν, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

Τι πρέπει να κάνεις αν τα μαλλιά σου αραιώνουν, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

Μοιάζει με νησί αλλά πληρώνεις τα μισά: Ο ιδανικός προορισμός για διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025

Μοιάζει με νησί αλλά πληρώνεις τα μισά: Ο ιδανικός προορισμός για διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025

Τα 4 πολύτιμα αντικείμενα από το σπίτι της γιαγιάς που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάξεις

Τα 4 πολύτιμα αντικείμενα από το σπίτι της γιαγιάς που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάξεις

Χάρβαρντ: Πώς θα απαλλαγείς από τις σακούλες κάτω από τα μάτια χωρίς νυστέρι – 2 κρέμες και 2 μυστικά

Χάρβαρντ: Πώς θα απαλλαγείς από τις σακούλες κάτω από τα μάτια χωρίς νυστέρι – 2 κρέμες και 2 μυστικά

Αυτή η τροφή ενισχύει το ανοσοποιητικό και μειώνει τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου

Αυτή η τροφή ενισχύει το ανοσοποιητικό και μειώνει τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Metlen: What the Unconventional Pay Structure of Evangelos Mytilineos Signals About the Company’s Future

Metlen: What the Unconventional Pay Structure of Evangelos Mytilineos Signals About the Company’s Future

News In English
Tempi Victims Still Waiting for Truth as New Report Raises Fresh Doubts

Tempi Victims Still Waiting for Truth as New Report Raises Fresh Doubts

News In English
Berlin Talks Signal Closer Greek-German Cooperation on Economy, Migration, and Defense

Berlin Talks Signal Closer Greek-German Cooperation on Economy, Migration, and Defense

News In English
From Crete to Brussels: Greece Hosts New EU Cybersecurity Tool

From Crete to Brussels: Greece Hosts New EU Cybersecurity Tool

News In English

NETWORK

Πρεμιέρα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος σε επιχειρήσεις – Πώς και ποιοι δικαιούνται ενίσχυση για το ενεργειακό κόστος Δεκεμβρίου–Φεβρουαρίου

Πρεμιέρα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος σε επιχειρήσεις – Πώς και ποιοι δικαιούνται ενίσχυση για το ενεργειακό κόστος Δεκεμβρίου–Φεβρουαρίου

ienergeia.gr
Eμβόλιο για τον έρπητα ζωστήρα - Ποια η επίδρασή του στην καρδιά

Eμβόλιο για τον έρπητα ζωστήρα - Ποια η επίδρασή του στην καρδιά

healthstat.gr
Τι πρέπει να κάνεις αν τα μαλλιά σου αραιώνουν, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

Τι πρέπει να κάνεις αν τα μαλλιά σου αραιώνουν, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

theissue.gr
Μοιάζει με νησί αλλά πληρώνεις τα μισά: Ο ιδανικός προορισμός για διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025

Μοιάζει με νησί αλλά πληρώνεις τα μισά: Ο ιδανικός προορισμός για διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025

theissue.gr
Δεύτερη ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας- Ιταλίας: Τα βήματα για το εμβληματικό έργο του 1,9 δις ευρώ

Δεύτερη ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας- Ιταλίας: Τα βήματα για το εμβληματικό έργο του 1,9 δις ευρώ

ienergeia.gr
Γκολφ και Πάρκινσον: Πώς μπορεί να συνδέονται

Γκολφ και Πάρκινσον: Πώς μπορεί να συνδέονται

healthstat.gr
Ξεσηκώνονται σήμερα οι γιατροί του Αττικόν για τη μεταφορά των παιδιατρικών κλινικών

Ξεσηκώνονται σήμερα οι γιατροί του Αττικόν για τη μεταφορά των παιδιατρικών κλινικών

healthstat.gr
Εγκυμοσύνη: Η βιταμίνη που μπορεί να προκαλέσει σοβαρές ανωμαλίες στο έμβρυο

Εγκυμοσύνη: Η βιταμίνη που μπορεί να προκαλέσει σοβαρές ανωμαλίες στο έμβρυο

healthstat.gr