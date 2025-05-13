Young Greeks Voice Concerns Over Jobs, Cost of Living in New Survey

A new survey by Metron Analysis for Eurobank paints a nuanced portrait of Greece’s 19- to 35-year-olds, revealing a generation torn between resilience and frustration as they navigate financial insecurity, delayed independence, and the persistent allure of emigration in search of a better future.

A survey published on Monday, conducted by the Greek polling firm Metron Analysis on behalf of Eurobank, offers a revealing look into the lives of young Greeks between the ages of 19 and 35. In a period of growing uncertainty across Europe, the study captures the hopes, struggles, and evolving priorities of a generation trying to find its footing amid social pressure and economic instability.

Drawing from a blend of quantitative and qualitative data—including 802 phone and online interviews as well as group and individual conversations—the research outlines a youth demographic in search of equilibrium. Whether students, young professionals, or those in transition, participants consistently expressed a deep desire for stability, both financial and emotional.

Roughly a quarter of respondents are still in school, and 83% of them also work to support themselves. Another 18% are single adults living with their parents, many of whom cite financial dependence as the primary barrier to moving out. This reliance on family is notable; while it often serves as a lifeline, it also underscores the limited opportunities many young Greeks feel they face in building independent lives.

A striking 65% of participants believe their generation is worse off than their parents’—a sentiment echoed across much of southern Europe in recent years. On a scale from one to ten, they rated their current life circumstances at just 6.4. Nevertheless, a majority—59%—remains cautiously optimistic that things will improve within five to ten years. However, this hope declines with age, suggesting that as young people face the realities of adulthood, optimism gives way to pragmatism or disillusionment.

Economic concerns dominate the list of worries. The cost of living is a major pressure, affecting 84% of students surveyed. Three out of four respondents have considered emigrating in search of better employment prospects, making brain drain a continuing concern. Many feel that Greece simply cannot offer the same range of career or lifestyle opportunities as other countries—a view that risks turning this generational frustration into a demographic shift.

Education continues to play a central role in young people's plans for the future. A strong majority (82%) see ongoing learning as key to gaining new skills, while 69% believe education fosters broader thinking. Yet opinions are split over whether higher education is essential for success. About 48% believe that a university degree is no longer a prerequisite for a good job, reflecting a global trend toward more flexible definitions of career readiness.

Work is more than just a paycheck—it’s linked to dignity, identity, and life satisfaction. Many young Greeks prioritize work-life balance, fair compensation, and a respectful, healthy environment. Career ambitions vary: some seek the security of salaried positions in the public or private sectors, while others dream of entrepreneurial ventures or freelance careers.

Family remains a vital value and life goal, symbolizing joy, responsibility, and companionship. But for many, starting a family is postponed until they achieve financial independence. When asked what they value most in life, 70% of young people prioritized freedom of choice, while 65% said they favored security over risk. Half value both family experiences and personal exploration outside of it. Across the board, steady employment is seen as the foundation for building a meaningful life.

The survey ultimately calls for a new approach to supporting youth in Greece. It proposes the creation of “new life hubs”—local spaces offering employment, education, housing, and community engagement. These hubs aim to empower young people to construct lives based on their own priorities, helping them stay and thrive in the country they call home.