Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Four Greek Banks, Four Distinct Strategies: How Revenue Models Are Shifting in 2025

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Four Greek Banks, Four Distinct Strategies: How Revenue Models Are Shifting in 2025 Φωτογραφία: Freepik
The variations in net interest income and fee-based revenues offer insight into how each institution is navigating both domestic and international pressures.

Greece’s four systemic banks are showing notable differences in their revenue composition and performance in the first quarter of 2025, highlighting diverging business models and strategic priorities amid changing interest rate dynamics. The variations in net interest income and fee-based revenues offer insight into how each institution is navigating both domestic and international pressures.

Eurobank is currently setting the pace, delivering the strongest performance among its peers. Its net interest income rose to €638 million, an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period last year. This growth was fueled by the organic expansion of its loan portfolio and solid contributions from international operations, despite a tightening net interest margin. In addition, Eurobank posted the highest fee and commission income, reaching €169 million—up 24.8% year-on-year. Much of this increase is attributed to its extensive branch network and wealth management services, underscoring the bank’s diversified and internationally oriented revenue structure.

In contrast, National Bank of Greece (NBG) reported net interest income of €524 million, a 9% decrease from the previous year, mainly due to falling interest rates. Nevertheless, the bank partially offset the decline through targeted credit growth and effective deposit management. Fee income rose by 13% to €102 million, driven by stronger activity in retail and corporate banking, as well as growing demand for investment products. NBG’s revenue model appears more balanced and resilient, offering a degree of flexibility in response to the evolving interest rate environment.

Piraeus Bank recorded €481 million in net interest income, down 7% year-on-year, a result of the ongoing decline in Euribor rates. However, the bank achieved a 10% increase in fee income, which reached €160 million. Its strategic focus is clearly shifting toward operational efficiency and the expansion of non-interest revenue, with particular emphasis on bancassurance and asset management. As a result, fees now represent roughly 25% of the bank’s total revenues—an indication of growing diversification.

Alpha Bank, meanwhile, reported the lowest net interest income among the four, totaling €395 million, which reflects a 6.2% annual decline. On the other hand, it managed to boost fee income by 11%, reaching €107.5 million. The bank’s strategy remains centered on driving organic profitability and streamlining operational costs, primarily through credit growth. However, Alpha still relies more heavily on interest income than its peers, suggesting a lower level of revenue diversification and greater sensitivity to interest rate movements.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

«Κλείδωσαν» οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμής για τις συντάξεις Ιουνίου

«Κλείδωσαν» οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμής για τις συντάξεις Ιουνίου

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Πότε απελευθερώνονται οι αιτήσεις για όλους

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Πότε απελευθερώνονται οι αιτήσεις για όλους

Κύμα φυγής για σύνταξη

Κύμα φυγής για σύνταξη

«Θωρακισμένες» οι ελληνικές τράπεζες, αλλά τα σύννεφα στο διεθνές τοπίο πυκνώνουν

«Θωρακισμένες» οι ελληνικές τράπεζες, αλλά τα σύννεφα στο διεθνές τοπίο πυκνώνουν

ΑΑΔΕ: Η μη προσκόμιση βιβλίων και στοιχείων «κλειδώνει» τον έμμεσο προσδιορισμό φόρων

ΑΑΔΕ: Η μη προσκόμιση βιβλίων και στοιχείων «κλειδώνει» τον έμμεσο προσδιορισμό φόρων

Επικίνδυνη κλιμάκωση μεταξύ Ινδίας και Πακιστάν: Μπαράζ αεροπορικών επιδρομών μέσα στη νύχτα

Επικίνδυνη κλιμάκωση μεταξύ Ινδίας και Πακιστάν: Μπαράζ αεροπορικών επιδρομών μέσα στη νύχτα

Τα 4 πιο υγιεινά υφάσματα στα ρούχα – Ποια να αποφεύγεις

Τα 4 πιο υγιεινά υφάσματα στα ρούχα – Ποια να αποφεύγεις

Τα 2 μπαχαρικά που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για ενίσχυση μεταβολισμού

Τα 2 μπαχαρικά που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για ενίσχυση μεταβολισμού

Η μεγαλύτερη παραλία της Αττικής είναι ό,τι πιο κοντινό σε εξωτικό προορισμό – Χιλιόμετρα χρυσής άμμου και πυκνή βλάστηση μέχρι το κύμα

Η μεγαλύτερη παραλία της Αττικής είναι ό,τι πιο κοντινό σε εξωτικό προορισμό – Χιλιόμετρα χρυσής άμμου και πυκνή βλάστηση μέχρι το κύμα

Πώς θα αντιστρέψεις φυσικά τις λευκές τρίχες χωρίς τοξικές βαφές

Πώς θα αντιστρέψεις φυσικά τις λευκές τρίχες χωρίς τοξικές βαφές

«Όταν το σώμα σου προσπαθεί να σου μιλήσει, άκουσέ το!»

«Όταν το σώμα σου προσπαθεί να σου μιλήσει, άκουσέ το!»

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Faces Nearly Two-Year Wait for New Medicines Amid Systemic Delays

Greece Faces Nearly Two-Year Wait for New Medicines Amid Systemic Delays

News In English
Greece and Egypt Defuse Tensions Over Historic Sinai Monastery

Greece and Egypt Defuse Tensions Over Historic Sinai Monastery

News In English
Greece Races to Revise EU Recovery Plan Amid Risk of Losing Billions

Greece Races to Revise EU Recovery Plan Amid Risk of Losing Billions

News In English
Greece’s Housing Program Triggers New Property Price Surge

Greece’s Housing Program Triggers New Property Price Surge

News In English

NETWORK

Επίσκεψη Παπασταύρου και Τσάφου, στις κεντρικές εγκαταστάσεις της Chevron

Επίσκεψη Παπασταύρου και Τσάφου, στις κεντρικές εγκαταστάσεις της Chevron

ienergeia.gr
Τα 2 μπαχαρικά που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για ενίσχυση μεταβολισμού

Τα 2 μπαχαρικά που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για ενίσχυση μεταβολισμού

theissue.gr
Η μεγαλύτερη παραλία της Αττικής είναι ό,τι πιο κοντινό σε εξωτικό προορισμό – Χιλιόμετρα χρυσής άμμου και πυκνή βλάστηση μέχρι το κύμα

Η μεγαλύτερη παραλία της Αττικής είναι ό,τι πιο κοντινό σε εξωτικό προορισμό – Χιλιόμετρα χρυσής άμμου και πυκνή βλάστηση μέχρι το κύμα

theissue.gr
Μαγνητική τομογραφία (MRI): 8 πράγματα που πρέπει να γνωρίζουμε

Μαγνητική τομογραφία (MRI): 8 πράγματα που πρέπει να γνωρίζουμε

healthstat.gr
Οριστικοποιείται η απόφαση για το WACC του ΔΕΔΔΗΕ – «Ταβάνι» στο 7,2%

Οριστικοποιείται η απόφαση για το WACC του ΔΕΔΔΗΕ – «Ταβάνι» στο 7,2%

ienergeia.gr
Πώς θα αντιστρέψεις φυσικά τις λευκές τρίχες χωρίς τοξικές βαφές

Πώς θα αντιστρέψεις φυσικά τις λευκές τρίχες χωρίς τοξικές βαφές

theissue.gr
Προϊόν κατά της τριχόπτωσης φέρνει κατάθλιψη, κόπωση και μειωμένη libido

Προϊόν κατά της τριχόπτωσης φέρνει κατάθλιψη, κόπωση και μειωμένη libido

healthstat.gr
Φυσικό αέριο: Σε διαπραγμάτευση οι νέοι στόχοι αποθήκευσης – Προς μεγαλύτερη ευελιξία η ΕΕ ενόψει χειμώνα

Φυσικό αέριο: Σε διαπραγμάτευση οι νέοι στόχοι αποθήκευσης – Προς μεγαλύτερη ευελιξία η ΕΕ ενόψει χειμώνα

ienergeia.gr