Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece’s Housing Program Triggers New Property Price Surge

eurokinissi eurokinissi
Greece’s recently relaunched housing initiative, “My Home 2,” has sparked a fresh wave of property price increases across the country, just weeks into 2025.

The program, which provides subsidized loans to young buyers, appears to be exerting pressure on both prices and supply, continuing the trend established by the original “My Home” scheme introduced in 2023.

According to data analysis by ReDataset, the analytics arm of Resolute Cepal Greece, asking prices for residential properties have risen across all regions since the beginning of the year. Nationwide, the average price per square meter for eligible properties under “My Home 2” rose by 1.8% during its first four months, slightly outpacing the 1.6% increase in the broader market. At the same time, the supply of eligible homes increased by 6.6%, again just below the 7.2% growth in overall housing supply.

When compared to the original “My Home” program, the impact appears slightly more subdued. In its first four months in 2023, “My Home 1” drove a 2.3% rise in eligible property prices, while the broader market saw a 1.3% increase.

The supply of suitable homes surged by more than 30%, a sharper jump than what is currently observed. Over the full duration of that first phase, which ended in September 2023, the price of eligible homes rose by 4.7%, and their supply expanded by over 40%.

In urban centers like Athens, price increases have also continued but with regional variation. Central Athens saw a 1.7% rise in eligible property prices under the new program, with a modest increase in supply. Northern Athens experienced a stronger price gain of 2.5%, but supply actually dipped slightly, suggesting a tightening market.

In contrast, Southern and Western Athens reported more moderate price growth, with the Western sector showing a larger jump in general market prices than in program-specific listings.

In Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, property prices under the new program rose by 2.4%, slightly ahead of the general market. However, compared to the first program—when supply in the city exploded by over 60%—the increase this time around is notably more restrained.

Other major municipalities including Patras, Heraklion, and Larissa are also seeing upward trends. In Patras, eligible home prices climbed by 2.6% while supply rose by over 10%.

Heraklion saw one of the steepest price increases at nearly 4%, though that lagged behind the general market. Larissa reported gains in both price and availability, though again at a slower pace than seen during the initial program.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

Η Kärcher ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στην Πάτρα και σας προσκαλεί στα εγκαίνια

Η Kärcher ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στην Πάτρα και σας προσκαλεί στα εγκαίνια

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Πάπας Λέων: Τα τρία στοιχεία που δείχνουν τον δρόμο που θα ακολουθήσει ο νέος ηγέτης των Καθολικών

Πάπας Λέων: Τα τρία στοιχεία που δείχνουν τον δρόμο που θα ακολουθήσει ο νέος ηγέτης των Καθολικών

ΔΥΠΑ - Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Ποια ΑΦΜ κάνουν σήμερα αίτηση

ΔΥΠΑ - Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Ποια ΑΦΜ κάνουν σήμερα αίτηση

Έρχονται αλλαγές στα Ταμεία Επαγγελματικής Ασφάλισης

Έρχονται αλλαγές στα Ταμεία Επαγγελματικής Ασφάλισης

Καιρός: Αφρικανική σκόνη, βροχές και 32άρια σήμερα

Καιρός: Αφρικανική σκόνη, βροχές και 32άρια σήμερα

Γιατί οι εταιρείες πληροφορικής είναι διστακτικές στο να αναλάβουν νέα έργα

Γιατί οι εταιρείες πληροφορικής είναι διστακτικές στο να αναλάβουν νέα έργα

80 χρόνια μετά: Το τέλος του κόσμου που γεννήθηκε από τον Β Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο

80 χρόνια μετά: Το τέλος του κόσμου που γεννήθηκε από τον Β Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Καλεσμένη σε γάμο: Τι να φορέσεις αν έχεις γεμάτο σωματότυπο – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Καλεσμένη σε γάμο: Τι να φορέσεις αν έχεις γεμάτο σωματότυπο – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Το πιο ηλιόλουστο νησί στην Ευρώπη είναι ελληνικό – «Πρέπει να πας το Μάιο»

Το πιο ηλιόλουστο νησί στην Ευρώπη είναι ελληνικό – «Πρέπει να πας το Μάιο»

Τι θερμοκρασία νερό να πίνεις για καλύτερη ενυδάτωση

Τι θερμοκρασία νερό να πίνεις για καλύτερη ενυδάτωση

Προσοχή αν βάζεις τις ντομάτες στο ψυγείο – Η προειδοποίηση των ειδικών

Προσοχή αν βάζεις τις ντομάτες στο ψυγείο – Η προειδοποίηση των ειδικών

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Wildfires in Greece Spread Beyond Traditional Season

Wildfires in Greece Spread Beyond Traditional Season

News In English
Athenian Hotels See Strong Start to 2025 with Rising Occupancy and Revenue

Athenian Hotels See Strong Start to 2025 with Rising Occupancy and Revenue

News In English
Final Testing Nears Completion for Crete-Attica Power Interconnection Project

Final Testing Nears Completion for Crete-Attica Power Interconnection Project

News In English
Greece&#039;s Water Infrastructure Nears Breaking Point

Greece's Water Infrastructure Nears Breaking Point

News In English

NETWORK

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

theissue.gr
Η ανεπάρκεια ηλεκτρικού χώρου «φρενάρει» τις ενεργειακές κοινότητες

Η ανεπάρκεια ηλεκτρικού χώρου «φρενάρει» τις ενεργειακές κοινότητες

ienergeia.gr
Οι προτεραιότητες της ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες για το 2025

Οι προτεραιότητες της ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες για το 2025

ienergeia.gr
Τι θερμοκρασία νερό να πίνεις για καλύτερη ενυδάτωση

Τι θερμοκρασία νερό να πίνεις για καλύτερη ενυδάτωση

theissue.gr
Άσκηση με πλατφόρμες δόνησης: Τα οφέλη και οι κίνδυνοι

Άσκηση με πλατφόρμες δόνησης: Τα οφέλη και οι κίνδυνοι

healthstat.gr
Αφράτο κέικ καρότου με σοκολατένια επικάλυψη - Η συνταγή

Αφράτο κέικ καρότου με σοκολατένια επικάλυψη - Η συνταγή

healthstat.gr
Το πιο ηλιόλουστο νησί στην Ευρώπη είναι ελληνικό – «Πρέπει να πας το Μάιο»

Το πιο ηλιόλουστο νησί στην Ευρώπη είναι ελληνικό – «Πρέπει να πας το Μάιο»

theissue.gr
Καλεσμένη σε γάμο: Τι να φορέσεις αν έχεις γεμάτο σωματότυπο – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Καλεσμένη σε γάμο: Τι να φορέσεις αν έχεις γεμάτο σωματότυπο – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

theissue.gr