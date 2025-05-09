Athenian Hotels See Strong Start to 2025 with Rising Occupancy and Revenue

Athens kicked off 2025 with a strong performance in its hotel sector, as new data from the Athens-Attica & Argosaronic Hotel Association shows promising growth across all key metrics in the first quarter of the year.

Average hotel occupancy reached 63.5%, a rise of 5.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2024. At the same time, the average daily rate (ADR) increased to €125, up by 7.8%, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) climbed to €79.43—an impressive year-on-year gain of 13.5%.

March emerged as the standout month, buoyed by a spike in city break travel, while February also posted encouraging results. Compared to February 2024, occupancy that month rose by 2.5%, and over a two-year span, by 19.1%. These trends reflect a broader effort to transform Athens into a true year-round destination, reducing the city’s traditional reliance on seasonal tourism.

When benchmarked against peer European cities, Athens is showing competitive momentum. Madrid’s occupancy stayed largely flat in the first quarter (+0.3%), while Barcelona saw a slight dip (-0.4%). Rome and Istanbul reported modest growth at 2.7% and 1.2%, respectively. However, in terms of revenue growth, Athens outperformed them all, with a 13.5% rise in RevPAR. ADR increases were also strong, with Athens recording a 7.8% jump—on par with Barcelona and ahead of Rome and Istanbul, though behind Madrid’s 11.4% surge.

What makes Athens’ gains particularly noteworthy is that they come despite the expansion of non-hotel tourist accommodation in the city. Demand continues to rise, indicating the Greek capital’s growing appeal as both a cultural and urban tourism destination.

Still, sector leaders caution that growth must be managed thoughtfully. The Hotel Association underscores the need for long-term planning and coordinated investment in quality and infrastructure. Beyond upgraded rooms, the visitor experience depends on enhanced services at major attractions like the Acropolis, modernized museums, and improved urban systems—from public transport to sanitation and safety.

As Athens experiences sustained increases in both tourist arrivals and permanent residents, city infrastructure must evolve accordingly to ensure a high standard of living and visitor satisfaction alike.

Better integration between the city’s commercial center and coastal areas, as well as improved connections between the Saronic Gulf islands, are also seen as priorities. Upgrades to ports, roads, and marinas are necessary if Athens is to remain competitive and maintain its growing appeal.

To support this strategic vision, the hotel association will conduct several new studies in 2025 focused on identifying the city’s challenges and tourism infrastructure needs. These will complement its longstanding annual survey tracking foreign visitor satisfaction and the performance of Attica’s hotels, now entering its 21st year. The goal is clear: to ensure that Athens not only grows, but grows wisely—balancing demand with quality, sustainability, and long-term appeal.