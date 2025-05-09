Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Athenian Hotels See Strong Start to 2025 with Rising Occupancy and Revenue

eurokinissi eurokinissi
Athens kicked off 2025 with a strong performance in its hotel sector, as new data from the Athens-Attica & Argosaronic Hotel Association shows promising growth across all key metrics in the first quarter of the year.

Average hotel occupancy reached 63.5%, a rise of 5.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2024. At the same time, the average daily rate (ADR) increased to €125, up by 7.8%, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) climbed to €79.43—an impressive year-on-year gain of 13.5%.

March emerged as the standout month, buoyed by a spike in city break travel, while February also posted encouraging results. Compared to February 2024, occupancy that month rose by 2.5%, and over a two-year span, by 19.1%. These trends reflect a broader effort to transform Athens into a true year-round destination, reducing the city’s traditional reliance on seasonal tourism.

When benchmarked against peer European cities, Athens is showing competitive momentum. Madrid’s occupancy stayed largely flat in the first quarter (+0.3%), while Barcelona saw a slight dip (-0.4%). Rome and Istanbul reported modest growth at 2.7% and 1.2%, respectively. However, in terms of revenue growth, Athens outperformed them all, with a 13.5% rise in RevPAR. ADR increases were also strong, with Athens recording a 7.8% jump—on par with Barcelona and ahead of Rome and Istanbul, though behind Madrid’s 11.4% surge.

What makes Athens’ gains particularly noteworthy is that they come despite the expansion of non-hotel tourist accommodation in the city. Demand continues to rise, indicating the Greek capital’s growing appeal as both a cultural and urban tourism destination.

Still, sector leaders caution that growth must be managed thoughtfully. The Hotel Association underscores the need for long-term planning and coordinated investment in quality and infrastructure. Beyond upgraded rooms, the visitor experience depends on enhanced services at major attractions like the Acropolis, modernized museums, and improved urban systems—from public transport to sanitation and safety.

As Athens experiences sustained increases in both tourist arrivals and permanent residents, city infrastructure must evolve accordingly to ensure a high standard of living and visitor satisfaction alike.
Better integration between the city’s commercial center and coastal areas, as well as improved connections between the Saronic Gulf islands, are also seen as priorities. Upgrades to ports, roads, and marinas are necessary if Athens is to remain competitive and maintain its growing appeal.

To support this strategic vision, the hotel association will conduct several new studies in 2025 focused on identifying the city’s challenges and tourism infrastructure needs. These will complement its longstanding annual survey tracking foreign visitor satisfaction and the performance of Attica’s hotels, now entering its 21st year. The goal is clear: to ensure that Athens not only grows, but grows wisely—balancing demand with quality, sustainability, and long-term appeal.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

Η Kärcher ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στην Πάτρα και σας προσκαλεί στα εγκαίνια

Η Kärcher ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στην Πάτρα και σας προσκαλεί στα εγκαίνια

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Πάπας Λέων: Τα τρία στοιχεία που δείχνουν τον δρόμο που θα ακολουθήσει ο νέος ηγέτης των Καθολικών

Πάπας Λέων: Τα τρία στοιχεία που δείχνουν τον δρόμο που θα ακολουθήσει ο νέος ηγέτης των Καθολικών

ΔΥΠΑ - Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Ποια ΑΦΜ κάνουν σήμερα αίτηση

ΔΥΠΑ - Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Ποια ΑΦΜ κάνουν σήμερα αίτηση

Έρχονται αλλαγές στα Ταμεία Επαγγελματικής Ασφάλισης

Έρχονται αλλαγές στα Ταμεία Επαγγελματικής Ασφάλισης

Καιρός: Αφρικανική σκόνη, βροχές και 32άρια σήμερα

Καιρός: Αφρικανική σκόνη, βροχές και 32άρια σήμερα

Γιατί οι εταιρείες πληροφορικής είναι διστακτικές στο να αναλάβουν νέα έργα

Γιατί οι εταιρείες πληροφορικής είναι διστακτικές στο να αναλάβουν νέα έργα

80 χρόνια μετά: Το τέλος του κόσμου που γεννήθηκε από τον Β Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο

80 χρόνια μετά: Το τέλος του κόσμου που γεννήθηκε από τον Β Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Καλεσμένη σε γάμο: Τι να φορέσεις αν έχεις γεμάτο σωματότυπο – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Καλεσμένη σε γάμο: Τι να φορέσεις αν έχεις γεμάτο σωματότυπο – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Το πιο ηλιόλουστο νησί στην Ευρώπη είναι ελληνικό – «Πρέπει να πας το Μάιο»

Το πιο ηλιόλουστο νησί στην Ευρώπη είναι ελληνικό – «Πρέπει να πας το Μάιο»

Τι θερμοκρασία νερό να πίνεις για καλύτερη ενυδάτωση

Τι θερμοκρασία νερό να πίνεις για καλύτερη ενυδάτωση

Προσοχή αν βάζεις τις ντομάτες στο ψυγείο – Η προειδοποίηση των ειδικών

Προσοχή αν βάζεις τις ντομάτες στο ψυγείο – Η προειδοποίηση των ειδικών

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece’s Housing Program Triggers New Property Price Surge

Greece’s Housing Program Triggers New Property Price Surge

News In English
Wildfires in Greece Spread Beyond Traditional Season

Wildfires in Greece Spread Beyond Traditional Season

News In English
Final Testing Nears Completion for Crete-Attica Power Interconnection Project

Final Testing Nears Completion for Crete-Attica Power Interconnection Project

News In English
Greece&#039;s Water Infrastructure Nears Breaking Point

Greece's Water Infrastructure Nears Breaking Point

News In English

NETWORK

Οι προτεραιότητες της ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες για το 2025

Οι προτεραιότητες της ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες για το 2025

ienergeia.gr
Η ανεπάρκεια ηλεκτρικού χώρου «φρενάρει» τις ενεργειακές κοινότητες

Η ανεπάρκεια ηλεκτρικού χώρου «φρενάρει» τις ενεργειακές κοινότητες

ienergeia.gr
Τι θερμοκρασία νερό να πίνεις για καλύτερη ενυδάτωση

Τι θερμοκρασία νερό να πίνεις για καλύτερη ενυδάτωση

theissue.gr
Στο χείλος της καταστροφής τα νοσοκομεία της Κρήτης

Στο χείλος της καταστροφής τα νοσοκομεία της Κρήτης

healthstat.gr
Το πιο ηλιόλουστο νησί στην Ευρώπη είναι ελληνικό – «Πρέπει να πας το Μάιο»

Το πιο ηλιόλουστο νησί στην Ευρώπη είναι ελληνικό – «Πρέπει να πας το Μάιο»

theissue.gr
Άσκηση με πλατφόρμες δόνησης: Τα οφέλη και οι κίνδυνοι

Άσκηση με πλατφόρμες δόνησης: Τα οφέλη και οι κίνδυνοι

healthstat.gr
Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

theissue.gr
Οι 5 τροφές που βλάπτουν τον εγκέφαλο

Οι 5 τροφές που βλάπτουν τον εγκέφαλο

healthstat.gr