Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece's Water Infrastructure Nears Breaking Point

eurokinissi eurokinissi
To help fund the required infrastructure, water pricing is expected to increase in certain areas.

Greece is facing a looming water crisis that could require at least €10 billion in infrastructure investments by 2030, as the country struggles with mounting drought risks and severe inefficiencies in water management. While the national budget lacks the necessary resources, officials are exploring alternative funding sources, including those unrelated to the water sector, to address what they describe as an urgent and unavoidable challenge.

The country operates with more than 280 local water providers, many of which are underperforming. Some lose up to 60% of their water supply due to leaks or mismanagement, with extreme cases reporting nearly all distributed water as "non-revenue"—a term used for water that is produced but never billed due to loss, theft, or unregulated usage.

These inefficiencies not only strain the system but also shift the financial burden onto taxpayers. Authorities have made it clear that this situation is unsustainable and that water utilities must be held accountable for improving performance and transparency.

To help fund the required infrastructure, water pricing is expected to increase in certain areas.

The aim is to embed a portion of the cost of new projects directly into consumer tariffs. This reflects a shift toward a cost-recovery model, where utilities are expected to operate more sustainably and efficiently. Regulatory reforms are already underway to determine what investments will be permitted and how much revenue each utility can collect based on their performance and adherence to investment plans.

Part of the broader strategy includes consolidating the fragmented utility landscape by strengthening two major public providers and encouraging smaller operators to merge voluntarily. This would enhance their capacity to manage resources and infrastructure more effectively.

Emergency projects are also being fast-tracked on Greek islands suffering from extreme water shortages. However, access to public funds for such projects is now contingent on providers demonstrating regulatory compliance and operational competence.

The situation is particularly acute in Attica, the region that includes Athens, where a package of infrastructure projects is expected to be finalized by mid-2025. Authorities hope these efforts will deliver measurable improvements within two years.

Elsewhere, the island of Corfu offers a striking example of the systemic challenges Greece faces.

Despite having the highest annual rainfall in the country, the island continues to experience severe water shortages—largely due to decades of neglect, poor infrastructure maintenance, and weak local governance.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

Η Kärcher ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στην Πάτρα και σας προσκαλεί στα εγκαίνια

Η Kärcher ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στην Πάτρα και σας προσκαλεί στα εγκαίνια

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Πάπας Λέων: Τα τρία στοιχεία που δείχνουν τον δρόμο που θα ακολουθήσει ο νέος ηγέτης των Καθολικών

Πάπας Λέων: Τα τρία στοιχεία που δείχνουν τον δρόμο που θα ακολουθήσει ο νέος ηγέτης των Καθολικών

ΔΥΠΑ - Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Ποια ΑΦΜ κάνουν σήμερα αίτηση

ΔΥΠΑ - Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Ποια ΑΦΜ κάνουν σήμερα αίτηση

Έρχονται αλλαγές στα Ταμεία Επαγγελματικής Ασφάλισης

Έρχονται αλλαγές στα Ταμεία Επαγγελματικής Ασφάλισης

Καιρός: Αφρικανική σκόνη, βροχές και 32άρια σήμερα

Καιρός: Αφρικανική σκόνη, βροχές και 32άρια σήμερα

Γιατί οι εταιρείες πληροφορικής είναι διστακτικές στο να αναλάβουν νέα έργα

Γιατί οι εταιρείες πληροφορικής είναι διστακτικές στο να αναλάβουν νέα έργα

80 χρόνια μετά: Το τέλος του κόσμου που γεννήθηκε από τον Β Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο

80 χρόνια μετά: Το τέλος του κόσμου που γεννήθηκε από τον Β Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Καλεσμένη σε γάμο: Τι να φορέσεις αν έχεις γεμάτο σωματότυπο – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Καλεσμένη σε γάμο: Τι να φορέσεις αν έχεις γεμάτο σωματότυπο – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Το πιο ηλιόλουστο νησί στην Ευρώπη είναι ελληνικό – «Πρέπει να πας το Μάιο»

Το πιο ηλιόλουστο νησί στην Ευρώπη είναι ελληνικό – «Πρέπει να πας το Μάιο»

Τι θερμοκρασία νερό να πίνεις για καλύτερη ενυδάτωση

Τι θερμοκρασία νερό να πίνεις για καλύτερη ενυδάτωση

Προσοχή αν βάζεις τις ντομάτες στο ψυγείο – Η προειδοποίηση των ειδικών

Προσοχή αν βάζεις τις ντομάτες στο ψυγείο – Η προειδοποίηση των ειδικών

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece’s Housing Program Triggers New Property Price Surge

Greece’s Housing Program Triggers New Property Price Surge

News In English
Wildfires in Greece Spread Beyond Traditional Season

Wildfires in Greece Spread Beyond Traditional Season

News In English
Athenian Hotels See Strong Start to 2025 with Rising Occupancy and Revenue

Athenian Hotels See Strong Start to 2025 with Rising Occupancy and Revenue

News In English
Final Testing Nears Completion for Crete-Attica Power Interconnection Project

Final Testing Nears Completion for Crete-Attica Power Interconnection Project

News In English

NETWORK

Οι προτεραιότητες της ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες για το 2025

Οι προτεραιότητες της ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες για το 2025

ienergeia.gr
Η ανεπάρκεια ηλεκτρικού χώρου «φρενάρει» τις ενεργειακές κοινότητες

Η ανεπάρκεια ηλεκτρικού χώρου «φρενάρει» τις ενεργειακές κοινότητες

ienergeia.gr
Τι θερμοκρασία νερό να πίνεις για καλύτερη ενυδάτωση

Τι θερμοκρασία νερό να πίνεις για καλύτερη ενυδάτωση

theissue.gr
Στο χείλος της καταστροφής τα νοσοκομεία της Κρήτης

Στο χείλος της καταστροφής τα νοσοκομεία της Κρήτης

healthstat.gr
Το πιο ηλιόλουστο νησί στην Ευρώπη είναι ελληνικό – «Πρέπει να πας το Μάιο»

Το πιο ηλιόλουστο νησί στην Ευρώπη είναι ελληνικό – «Πρέπει να πας το Μάιο»

theissue.gr
Άσκηση με πλατφόρμες δόνησης: Τα οφέλη και οι κίνδυνοι

Άσκηση με πλατφόρμες δόνησης: Τα οφέλη και οι κίνδυνοι

healthstat.gr
Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

theissue.gr
Οι 5 τροφές που βλάπτουν τον εγκέφαλο

Οι 5 τροφές που βλάπτουν τον εγκέφαλο

healthstat.gr