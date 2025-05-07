Greece’s Housing Crisis: Government Promises Meet Mounting Pressure

In an article published on Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined his government’s strategy for addressing the country’s growing housing crisis, framing the issue as both a social emergency and a political priority.

Writing in the magazine of ONNED, the youth wing of his party, Mitsotakis struck a personal tone, emphasizing the struggles of a younger generation increasingly shut out of affordable housing and forced to postpone independence due to rising rents and limited supply.

He described the housing crisis as a complex phenomenon with roots in economic and urban policy shortcomings, noting that many young Greeks remain in the parental home not by choice but by necessity. This, he argued, is a structural weakness that undermines social cohesion and individual progress. Housing, in his view, must be seen as both a right and a prerequisite for stability in personal and professional life.

Among the government’s key initiatives is a rent subsidy program for 1.3 million citizens, based on income eligibility, which Mitsotakis says is feasible due to Greece’s improved fiscal outlook. The government is also raising the annual student housing allowance to €2,500, presenting it as a permanent measure aimed at easing the financial strain on young people seeking independence.

The centerpiece of the government’s approach is the second phase of the “My Home” program, which offers low- or zero-interest loans for home purchases. The initiative has already received over 37,000 applications in a matter of days, with 9,000 beneficiaries from the first phase. By expanding income and age eligibility to include people up to 45 years old, the government hopes to widen access to homeownership. Mitsotakis argues that these loans are financially advantageous, with monthly payments often lower than current rent prices.

In addition to financial tools, the government claims to be expanding its housing strategy into urban development and social planning. One proposed measure is a “social land exchange” program designed to repurpose unused public property into affordable housing. The article also outlines plans for energy-efficient renovations of older buildings and tax incentives for private landlords who contribute to increasing the housing stock.

All these initiatives are presented as part of a broader €6.5 billion investment across 40 housing-related actions. Mitsotakis concludes the article with an emotionally charged appeal, linking access to housing with dignity, fairness, and trust in democratic governance. He calls on the younger generation to support the continuation of reforms.

However, many experts and opposition parties remain skeptical. Critics argue that measures focused on stimulating demand—such as subsidies and easier access to credit—may inadvertently drive prices higher if not matched by a meaningful increase in housing supply. Without large-scale construction or repurposing of properties, they warn, the crisis could worsen.

There are also concerns about the accessibility of the subsidized loans, as many economically vulnerable individuals may not meet banks’ lending criteria. The “social land exchange” scheme, while promising in concept, lacks specific projects or timelines, raising doubts about its short-term impact. Moreover, the government has yet to address the role of short-term rentals like Airbnb, which many blame for pricing out long-term residents and reducing rental availability in urban centers.

Opposition parties are pushing for a more systemic shift, including the development of a public stock of social housing and the conversion of vacant private properties for socially targeted rentals. They also propose housing programs for key professions such as teachers and healthcare workers, particularly in areas affected by tourism-driven housing shortages.