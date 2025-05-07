Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Piraeus Bank Sets Sights on €1.9 Billion in Net Interest Income for 2025

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Piraeus Bank Sets Sights on €1.9 Billion in Net Interest Income for 2025
Piraeus Bank has outlined its financial roadmap for 2025, aiming to generate €1.9 billion in net interest income (NII), despite facing headwinds from declining interest rates in the Eurozone.

In a presentation to analysts on Tuesday, the bank’s management shared updated projections based on its first-quarter results and provided insights into how it plans to meet its ambitious target.

For the first quarter of 2025, Piraeus reported net interest income of €481 million. This marked a decrease of €33 million compared to the final quarter of 2024, primarily due to the drop in the Euribor—Europe’s key benchmark interest rate. The Euribor plays a significant role in determining income from variable-rate loans, making its decline a challenging factor for all eurozone lenders. Piraeus is no exception, but the bank has taken active steps to cushion the blow.

To mitigate the impact of the lower Euribor, Piraeus strengthened both its loan issuance and its investments in securities, which contributed positively to quarterly earnings. These efforts helped offset some of the shortfall caused by the drop in interest rates. Despite the rate environment, the bank’s core financial metrics remain strong, according to its leadership.

Reflecting market conditions, the bank revised its forecast for the average Euribor rate in 2025 from 2.30% to 2.15%. Even with this downward revision, Piraeus believes its NII target is still within reach, supported in part by the relatively low cost of customer deposits, which currently stands at just 0.49%. This is notable given the increasing share of time deposits, which typically carry higher interest rates.

The bank’s strategy for the rest of the year includes expanding its lending portfolio, with expectations to issue between €1 billion and €1.2 billion in new loans by the end of 2025. Management is also confident that the bank’s exposure to interest rate fluctuations is manageable. For every 25-basis-point decrease in the Euribor, the estimated loss in interest income is around €30 million—an amount Piraeus considers absorbable within its broader financial framework.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

Η Kärcher ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στην Πάτρα και σας προσκαλεί στα εγκαίνια

Η Kärcher ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στην Πάτρα και σας προσκαλεί στα εγκαίνια

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ποιοι πρέπει να κάνουν τροποποιητικές δηλώσεις στην εφορία

Ποιοι πρέπει να κάνουν τροποποιητικές δηλώσεις στην εφορία

Επίδομα παιδιού Α21: Ποιοι μένουν χωρίς προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Επίδομα παιδιού Α21: Ποιοι μένουν χωρίς προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Μετατροπή καταστημάτων και γραφείων σε κατοικίες – Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Μετατροπή καταστημάτων και γραφείων σε κατοικίες – Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Στεγαστική κρίση: Υποσχέσεις, επιδοτήσεις και τα κενά της πολιτικής

Στεγαστική κρίση: Υποσχέσεις, επιδοτήσεις και τα κενά της πολιτικής

Ινδία - Πακιστάν: Η διαμάχη για το Κασμίρ σε 30 δευτερόλεπτα

Ινδία - Πακιστάν: Η διαμάχη για το Κασμίρ σε 30 δευτερόλεπτα

«Ακυρώνουν» τον τουρισμό με αυτοκινούμενα - Μόνο σε καμπινγκ η στάθμευσή τους

«Ακυρώνουν» τον τουρισμό με αυτοκινούμενα - Μόνο σε καμπινγκ η στάθμευσή τους

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Τα 5 καλύτερα φυτά εσωτερικού χώρου που δε χρειάζονται ηλιακό φως

Τα 5 καλύτερα φυτά εσωτερικού χώρου που δε χρειάζονται ηλιακό φως

Το άγνωστο νησί – «φάντασμα» με τις εξωτικές παραλίες δίπλα στην Αθήνα

Το άγνωστο νησί – «φάντασμα» με τις εξωτικές παραλίες δίπλα στην Αθήνα

Πανσέληνος Μαΐου 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 4 ζώδια που πρέπει να προσέχουν

Πανσέληνος Μαΐου 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 4 ζώδια που πρέπει να προσέχουν

Βανδή – Μπισμπίκης: Αυτό είναι το νέο τους σπίτι – Πόσο κοστίζει

Βανδή – Μπισμπίκης: Αυτό είναι το νέο τους σπίτι – Πόσο κοστίζει

Σχετικά Άρθρα

From Ancient Roots to Startup Routes: Athens Debuts Panathēnea 2025

From Ancient Roots to Startup Routes: Athens Debuts Panathēnea 2025

News In English
Thriasio Freight Center Project Hits a Wall: Funding Shortages and Bureaucracy Stall Greece’s Key Logistics Hub

Thriasio Freight Center Project Hits a Wall: Funding Shortages and Bureaucracy Stall Greece’s Key Logistics Hub

News In English
Greece’s Housing Crisis: Government Promises Meet Mounting Pressure

Greece’s Housing Crisis: Government Promises Meet Mounting Pressure

News In English
Greek Defense Minister Vows to End Legacy of Scandal in Military Spending

Greek Defense Minister Vows to End Legacy of Scandal in Military Spending

News In English

NETWORK

Τα 5 καλύτερα φυτά εσωτερικού χώρου που δε χρειάζονται ηλιακό φως

Τα 5 καλύτερα φυτά εσωτερικού χώρου που δε χρειάζονται ηλιακό φως

theissue.gr
Pilates για αρχάριους: Πώς θα ενδυναμώσετε τον πυρήνα σας

Pilates για αρχάριους: Πώς θα ενδυναμώσετε τον πυρήνα σας

healthstat.gr
Καύσιμα: Παραμένει στα υψηλά της Ευρώπης η Ελλάδα, παρά την αποκλιμάκωση

Καύσιμα: Παραμένει στα υψηλά της Ευρώπης η Ελλάδα, παρά την αποκλιμάκωση

ienergeia.gr
Οι προτεραιότητες της ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες για το 2025

Οι προτεραιότητες της ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες για το 2025

ienergeia.gr
Μήπως οι ουρολοιμώξεις σου έχουν γίνει… ρουτίνα; Ήρθε η ώρα να τις σταματήσεις!

Μήπως οι ουρολοιμώξεις σου έχουν γίνει… ρουτίνα; Ήρθε η ώρα να τις σταματήσεις!

healthstat.gr
Πανσέληνος Μαΐου 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 4 ζώδια που πρέπει να προσέχουν

Πανσέληνος Μαΐου 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 4 ζώδια που πρέπει να προσέχουν

theissue.gr
Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

theissue.gr
Στις 12 Μαΐου ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για τις επιδοτήσεις ρεύματος στις επιχειρήσεις- Βήμα βήμα η διαδικασία για τις αιτήσεις

Στις 12 Μαΐου ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για τις επιδοτήσεις ρεύματος στις επιχειρήσεις- Βήμα βήμα η διαδικασία για τις αιτήσεις

ienergeia.gr