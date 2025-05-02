Games
No Summer Price Hikes for Greek Island Ferries

As of May 1st, the Greek government has announced a freeze on ferry ticket prices across the country, despite mounting cost pressures from a new European Union regulation requiring ships to switch to more expensive, environmentally friendly fuel. Speaking from the island of Syros, Greece’s Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, confirmed that there will be no increase in ferry fares, not now and not during the busy summer travel season.

This development comes in response to industry warnings that ticket prices would need to rise by 12% to 15% due to the higher cost of the new green marine fuel mandated by the EU. In order to offset this financial strain on ferry operators and prevent those increases from being passed on to passengers, the Greek government has implemented a 50% reduction in port fees for a one-year period.

Kikilias emphasized that this intervention reflects the government’s broader commitment to supporting Greek families and ensuring affordable access to the islands, which are not only key tourist destinations but also lifelines for permanent residents. “We want to ensure that the ability to travel from the mainland to our islands is not a luxury, but a right,” the minister said, underlining the social dimension of the move.

To illustrate the impact, consider a standard economy ticket from Piraeus to Heraklion, which currently costs €41. Without the government’s measures, that fare could have risen to nearly €47. Likewise, a round-trip for two people from Piraeus to Syros, now costing €186, would have increased to over €210.

This pricing stability will be maintained through a legislative amendment tied to a broader financial reform bill, which includes a year-long 50% cut in specific port-related fees for both passengers and vehicles. The reduction will be effective from May 1, 2025, and covers embarkation, disembarkation, mooring, and docking charges at Greek ports, with the exception of cruise ships.

To make the policy viable, ports and port authorities—including those that are privately managed—will be compensated for the lost revenue through environmental grants from Greece’s Green Fund. These funds are designated for ecological improvements in the country’s port infrastructure, aligning financial relief with sustainability goals.

