News In English

Green Energy Oversupply Sends Greek Electricity Prices Below Zero

Green Energy Oversupply Sends Greek Electricity Prices Below Zero
On May 1st, Greece experienced an extraordinary energy market event that reflects a broader trend gripping Europe: for six consecutive hours, the Greek electricity market registered negative prices, plunging to a record low of -€50 per megawatt-hour at midday.

This marks the first time Greece has seen such deep negative pricing, a phenomenon that has become increasingly common across the continent.

The conditions were ripe for a price collapse. With May Day being a public holiday, electricity demand was minimal. At the same time, clear skies and strong northern winds triggered a spike in renewable energy generation, particularly from solar and wind farms. The simultaneous low consumption and oversupply pushed the system into surplus, forcing the market into negative territory.

Under European Union regulations, when electricity prices fall below zero, producers must pay to inject power into the grid—a counter-intuitive outcome that aims to prevent grid overload and encourage producers to scale back. Thousands of Greek renewable energy operators, particularly smaller producers, opted to shut down their plants entirely to avoid paying for their own output. Those who didn’t voluntarily disconnect risked being forcibly curtailed by Greece’s grid operator, ADMIE, which issued an emergency warning advising producers to take their systems offline during the critical hours of 11:00 to 17:00.

This curtailment is expected to be the largest Greece has ever recorded. The surplus is estimated to have peaked at more than 7 gigawatt-hours during late morning hours, with a total of 54 GWh projected for the day—a significant volume in the context of the relatively small Greek grid.

While this is a first for Greece, it is far from an isolated case in Europe. On the same day, other European countries were experiencing even more extreme pricing. The Netherlands saw prices plunge to -€142.42/MWh, with Germany, Luxembourg, Hungary, Poland, and others not far behind. Only Italy managed to remain marginally in the black.

These developments highlight the challenges of integrating large volumes of intermittent renewable energy into traditional power systems. They also underscore the financial risk for smaller, independent producers—particularly those with market-based contracts who now face the reality of paying to produce during surplus periods.

Αλλαγές στην φορολογία για μισθωτούς, συνταξιούχους και επαγγελματίες

Τετραήμερη εργασία: Χαμηλές πτήσεις και χωρίς πλαίσιο προστασίας των εργαζόμενων

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Χρεωστικά τα 3 στα 10 εκκαθαριστικά - Ο μέσος φόρος αγγίζει τα 1.827 ευρώ

myPROPERTY: Επεκτείνεται η ηλεκτρονική υποβολή για τις πολύπλοκες μεταβιβάσεις ακινήτων

Καιρός: Βροχές και σήμερα και μετά... καλοκαιράκι - Ανεβαίνει στους 28 βαθμούς η θερμοκρασία

Σοβαρές ανησυχίες για τη βιωσιμότητα των επενδύσεων στις ΑΠΕ φέρνουν οι αρνητικές τιμές

1Γ/2025 ΑΣΕΠ - Πληροφορική Challenge: Μπορείς να πιάσεις 30/30;

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Είσαι άνω των 40; Αν προσθέσεις αυτά τα 2 υλικά στον καφέ θα έχεις μυαλό – ξυράφι

Το μυστικό που θα κάνει τις πλαστικές καρέκλες στη βεράντα σου να αστράφτουν σαν καινούριες

Τα 5 χρώματα στα ρούχα που σε κάνουν να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Πώς το κραγιόν σου σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη – Τι μπορείς να κάνεις

Αυτό το βούτυρο ενισχύει το κολλαγόνο και προστατεύει από τη φωτογήρανση

Greece Falls to 89th in Global Press Freedom Rankings, Lowest in the EU for Fourth Year Running

News In English
No Summer Price Hikes for Greek Island Ferries

News In English
How Greece’s Traffic Fatalities Expose a Broader Road Safety

News In English
From Energy Security to National Security: Greece’s Costly Balancing Act

News In English

