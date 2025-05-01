Athens Gears Up for Major International Defense and Security Showcase: DEFEA 2025

This year’s edition of DEFEA confirms its growing international stature, with 436 exhibitors from 37 countries, 18 national pavilions, and 98 official delegations from 45 nations.

Athens is set to host one of the world’s most important defense and security exhibitions as DEFEA – Defence Exhibition Athens returns from May 6 to 8, 2025. Taking place at the Metropolitan Expo, the event is held under the auspices of the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence and is expected to attract global attention as a strategic platform for defense innovation, cooperation, and diplomacy.

This year’s edition of DEFEA confirms its growing international stature, with 436 exhibitors from 37 countries, 18 national pavilions, and 98 official delegations from 45 nations. It positions Greece not only as a host country but as a key player in the conversation around regional and global security.

The exhibition will present a comprehensive display of cutting-edge technologies across every major domain: land, sea, air, cyberspace, and space. International industry leaders will unveil advanced weapon systems, strategic platforms, and next-generation solutions aimed at addressing the evolving challenges of modern warfare. From battle tanks, artillery systems, and guided missile technology to unmanned platforms and AI-powered defense applications, DEFEA 2025 promises a glimpse into the future of military capability.

One of the central features will be the "Achilles Shield," a five-layer integrated air and missile defense system representing a new frontier in multi-domain protection. Visitors can also expect to see the latest in autonomous systems, including unmanned aerial, surface, and underwater vehicles, alongside counter-drone technologies designed to neutralize emerging threats in contested environments.

Beyond showcasing hardware, DEFEA is increasingly becoming a meeting point for strategic dialogue and international policy coordination. High-level delegations will include ministers and deputy ministers of defense from countries such as Armenia, Cyprus, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Montenegro, as well as senior representatives from procurement agencies in France, Estonia, Saudi Arabia, and numerous other nations. Military officials from the United States, Ukraine, Egypt, Australia, Italy, Spain, Poland, Israel, and Jordan are also expected to attend, underlining the event’s global reach.

The exhibition is particularly relevant for fostering collaboration within Europe and across NATO, with key participation from organizations such as the European Defence Agency (EDA), the European Defence Fund (EDF), the European Commission’s DG DEFIS, and NATO support agencies including NSPA and DIANA. These stakeholders will engage in B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings designed to promote innovation, interoperability, and coordinated defense strategies in light of emerging geopolitical realities.

Greece’s own defense and security institutions will play a prominent role, with contributions from the Ministry of National Defence, the General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments (GDDIA), the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, as well as domestic forces including the Hellenic Police, Fire Service, and Coast Guard. This national participation underscores Greece’s commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities and enhancing international cooperation.