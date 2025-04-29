Games
Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis to Attend EPP Congress in Valencia

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis to Attend EPP Congress in Valencia Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI
For the Greek delegation, the congress represents more than just a ceremonial gathering.

Amid widespread power outages, Greek Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis heads to Spain, today, Tuesday, to take part in the European People's Party (EPP) Congress in Valencia.

The gathering in the vibrant coastal city brings together Europe's center-right leadership at a time when internal dynamics within the EPP are particularly important for New Democracy. On the sidelines of the congress, Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with key figures including Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Germany’s Chancellor-elect Friedrich Merz.

For the Greek delegation, the congress represents more than just a ceremonial gathering. It serves as a critical test of New Democracy's influence within the EPP, as Athens actively backs the candidacy of Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis for one of the ten vice-presidency slots. Should Hatzidakis succeed, he would complete what party insiders humorously describe as a "triple crown," already holding vice-presidential roles in both the Greek government and the party. However, competition is stiff, with twelve candidates vying for the positions, including Orpo, who has been steadily gaining support among EPP ranks.

Recognizing the high stakes, Mitsotakis is leading a robust Greek delegation to Valencia. Alongside Hatzidakis, the team includes Deputy Foreign Minister Tasos Chatzivasileiou, who is tasked with coordinating the delegation’s efforts, as well as senior cabinet members and party officials, reflecting Athens’ determination to bolster its standing within Europe’s dominant center-right family.

The Valencia congress is expected to shape the EPP's strategy ahead of key political battles in Europe and offers an opportunity for Greece’s ruling party to reaffirm its role within the broader European center-right movement. As power dynamics shift within the EPP, the outcome of this gathering will be closely watched not only in Athens but across the continent.

